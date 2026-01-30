Synapse Power Announces XNAP Mainnet Launch On Pancakeswap

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Synapse Power today announced the official mainnet launch of XNAP, the utility token powering the Synapse ecosystem. XNAP is now available for trading on PancakeSwap with a USDT trading pair, marking a major milestone in Synapse Power's infrastructure roadmap.







XNAP launches on BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) with an initial listing price of 0.00437 USDT. The token is designed to support real AI infrastructure, compute participation, and long-term ecosystem growth, aligning token utility directly with verifiable infrastructure activity rather than speculative issuance.

“XNAP is built to reflect real usage, real contribution, and real infrastructure,” said the Synapse Power team.“This launch represents the transition from preparation to execution, opening participation in an ecosystem backed by active compute operations.”

XNAP operates under a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, with no inflationary minting. Distribution is governed by predefined allocation pools supporting community rewards, infrastructure development, liquidity, governance, and long-term sustainability.

The PancakeSwap launch provides global accessibility, fast settlement, and deep integration with the BNB Smart Chain ecosystem. Future expansion, including additional utility layers and cross-chain capabilities, will follow according to the Synapse roadmap.

Launch Details



Token: XNAP

Network: BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20)

DEX: PancakeSwap

Trading Pair: XNAP / USDT Initial Price: 0.00437 USDT

For more information about Synapse Power, XNAP, and the ecosystem roadmap,

visit: