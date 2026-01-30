Adidas Shares Jump On Record Sales, Share Buyback

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Frankfurt, Germany: Shares in Adidas jumped sharply Friday after the German sportswear giant posted record 2025 sales and announced a one-billion-euro ($1.2 billion) share buyback.

Revenues hit a record of 24.8 billion euros and operating profit came in at 2.06 billion euros, up about 50 percent from the previous year, according to preliminary results released late Thursday.

Its shares were up nearly six percent in early Friday trading, making them the best performer on Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index.

Adidas, second only to Nike among global sportswear companies in terms of sales, is particularly exposed to US tariffs as it makes many of its products in Asian countries facing levies, such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

The group has previously warned of a hefty hit from tariffs, and that the levies could force it to raise prices.

But CEO Bjorn Gulden said Adidas managed to achieve "double-digit growth in all markets" last year in spite of "all the external turbulence".

The group said the share buyback would start early February, a move that typically indicates a company's confidence in its future earnings.