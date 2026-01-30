Volaris Automotive Acquires TSI Auto Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Automotive, an acquirer of specialized software companies serving the automotive industry, today announced the acquisition of TSI Auto Solutions, a prominent provider of enterprise reporting and performance analysis software for automotive OEMs and automotive dealerships. This continues Volaris Automotive's initiative to further expand its reach in the auto sector.

Founded in 2001 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, TSI Auto Solutions grew its automotive software business both organically and through acquisition for nearly two decades. In 2018, TSI Auto Solutions was acquired by US-based NCM Associates, a large provider of consulting and benchmarking services for auto dealerships.

With this acquisition by Volaris Automotive, TSI Auto Solutions now finds itself with a permanent home among like-minded software providers serving the automotive industry.

Head of Volaris Automotive Werner Leinauer said of the acquisition:“TSI Auto Solutions' track record of expansion through acquisition and sustained product investment mirrors the way Volaris builds enduring software businesses. Their journey aligns well with our disciplined approach to scaling specialized software companies over the long term.”

Paul Faletti, Jr., President & CEO of NCM Associates, added,“We are excited that Volaris will become the next custodian of TSI Auto Solutions and a permanent home for its employees, and we look forward to serving the market together.”

Mitesh Dave, Head of M&A for Volaris Automotive, said,“The acquisition of TSI Auto Solutions from NCM demonstrates our ability to execute nuanced carve-outs of strategically and geographically non-core assets-unlocking value for sellers while positioning each asset to thrive over the long term with a permanent home. Highlighting our global reach, this was one of three acquisitions for us in 2025 on three different continents.”

Stacey Stewart, Director of TSI Auto Solutions, noted,“Joining Volaris Automotive feels like a natural progression for us. We share a strong focus on automotive solutions, and our values and long-term vision are closely aligned. We are excited to collaborate with the wider Volaris Automotive group, share insights, and learn from one another.”

About Volaris Automotive

Volaris Automotive, a division of Volaris Group, is a collective of companies specializing in delivering mission-critical software solutions to the automotive industry. With a commitment to long-term growth and customer success, Volaris Automotive focuses on providing solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and support the evolving needs of automotive businesses worldwide. Learn more at

