Kazakhstan's New Constitution Set To Include Preamble, 11 Sections, And 95 Articles

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's new constitution will consist of a preamble, 11 sections, and 95 articles, announced Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court, during a meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission, Trend reports via the official Telegram channel dedicated to the reform.

“The Preamble has been completely updated. It reflects national values that symbolize the past and serve as a guide for the present and future of the country,” he stated.

Nurmukhanov emphasized that the development of human capital, education, science, and innovation has been recognized as a strategic direction for state activity.

“These innovations were widely discussed and received unanimous support,” he said.

The Constitutional Commission has prepared the first draft of the new Constitution, taking into account suggestions from citizens, public organizations, political parties, and experts over the past six months, as well as feedback, comments, and recommendations from the Commission's members.

Kazakhstan is currently undergoing significant constitutional reform, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A key change in the reform is the transition to a unicameral parliament, replacing the current two-chamber system. On January 21, 2026, Tokayev signed a decree to establish the Commission on Constitutional Reform.