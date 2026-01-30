MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Clear Blue Technologies International Announces Closing of $1.1 Million Private Placement

January 30, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-GridTM Company, announces that today it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,096,700.

Pursuant to the closing of the final tranche of the Offering, 21,934,000 units of the Company were issued, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at a price per unit of $0.05, and each warrant exercisable for a period of 36 months at a strike price of $0.06. The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for sales and business development, as well as working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid aggregate finder's fees of $36,540 in cash and 730,800 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 36 months from the grant date.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain insiders participated in the Offering and the participation of such insiders is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Transactions by insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-GridTM power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

