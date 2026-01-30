Harborstone Point Advisors Expands Sanibel Presence Through Merger With Vasanta Senerat CPA PA

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Harborstone Point Advisors announced the expansion of its Sanibel footprint following its merger with Vasanta Senerat CPA PA, a well-established accounting practice known for serving island residents and closely held businesses. The merger brings together deep local relationships and institutional-level financial advisory expertise, creating a full-service firm designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals, business owners, and private companies in the Sanibel community and beyond.

The combination reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful tax planning, disciplined financial analysis, and long-term client relationships. By integrating Vasanta Senerat CPA PA into Harborstone Point Advisors, clients gain access to expanded resources, broader advisory capabilities, and a unified team focused on delivering practical guidance alongside strategic insight.

Strengthening a Local Foundation in Sanibel

Vasanta Senerat CPA PA has long served Sanibel residents and businesses with a reputation built on trust, responsiveness, and personalized service. The merger preserves that local foundation while enhancing the scope of services available to clients. Harborstone Point Advisors maintains a strong on-island presence and continues to prioritize accessibility, continuity, and familiarity for existing clients.

The expanded firm is positioned to support clients through increasingly complex tax environments, shifting regulatory requirements, and growing financial decision-making demands. By combining local knowledge with broader advisory depth, Harborstone Point Advisors aims to deliver solutions that are both technically sound and tailored to the realities of island life and small business ownership.

A Modern, Integrated Advisory Firm

Harborstone Point Advisors was built to go beyond traditional compliance-focused accounting. The firm provides integrated tax, accounting, and business advisory services designed to help clients make informed financial decisions over the long term. Its approach intentionally connects tax planning with financial reporting, operational analysis, and strategic advisory support.

Tax services are offered to individuals, operating businesses, and private investment entities, with an emphasis on accuracy, planning, and long-term optimization. The firm works proactively with clients to anticipate issues, identify opportunities, and align tax strategies with broader financial goals.

For business owners, Harborstone Point Advisors offers bookkeeping, outsourced CFO advisory, business valuation, capital structuring advisory, and exit planning. These services support companies throughout their lifecycle, from early growth through transition or succession.

Leadership Focused on Financial Clarity and Value Creation

The expanded Sanibel practice is led by Managing Member Morgan Dzwonkowski, whose background spans private company financial analysis, transaction advisory, valuation, and outsourced CFO services. His work centers on helping small- and medium-sized businesses navigate complex financial decisions through disciplined analysis and practical guidance.

Morgan works closely with owners and management teams to improve financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and cash flow management. By translating operational activity into clear financial insight, he helps clients understand how daily decisions impact performance, risk, and long-term value.

As an Accredited in Business Valuation professional, Morgan applies analytical frameworks commonly used in larger institutional settings to privately held companies. This approach allows business owners to gain a clearer understanding of enterprise value, capital structure, and strategic alternatives, particularly when preparing for financing events, ownership transitions, or exit opportunities.

Valuation and Transaction Advisory for Private Companies

Valuation advisory is a core component of Harborstone Point Advisors' service offering. The firm supports privately held businesses in connection with sales, acquisitions, ownership transfers, and strategic planning initiatives. Each engagement is grounded in rigorous financial analysis and market-based methodologies designed to deliver defensible and decision-useful conclusions.

By helping clients understand the drivers of value within their businesses, Harborstone enables more informed negotiations and better strategic planning. Valuation insights are also used proactively, allowing owners to address operational or financial issues that may impact value well before a transaction occurs.

Capital Sourcing and Capital Structure Advisory

Access to appropriate capital remains a critical challenge for many privately held companies. Harborstone Point Advisors advises clients on evaluating debt and equity alternatives, assessing leverage capacity, and modeling capital structure scenarios that align with strategic objectives.

The firm's capital advisory work balances growth ambitions with risk management and ownership considerations. By helping clients understand financing trade-offs and long-term implications, Harborstone supports sustainable growth and financial resilience rather than short-term solutions.

Exit Strategy Planning With Long-Term Perspective

Successful exits require preparation well in advance of a transaction. Harborstone Point Advisors works with business owners to develop exit strategies that align operational performance, financial reporting, and capital structure with long-term objectives.

Whether an owner is considering a sale, recapitalization, or internal succession, the firm focuses on improving readiness while preserving flexibility. This proactive planning approach allows owners to pursue liquidity or transition events on their own terms and maximize value when opportunities arise.

A Long-Term Partner for Island Businesses and Residents

The merger with Vasanta Senerat CPA PA reinforces Harborstone Point Advisors' commitment to Sanibel as a long-term advisory partner. The firm serves as a resource for clients navigating financial complexity, managing risk, and making decisions that affect both business outcomes and personal financial well-being.

By combining tax, accounting, and advisory services under one roof, Harborstone reduces fragmentation and creates a more coordinated client experience. Clients benefit from advisors who understand their full financial picture and can offer guidance that connects compliance requirements with strategic goals.

Looking Ahead

Harborstone Point Advisors views the Sanibel expansion as an investment in the community and its future. The firm plans to continue building local relationships while expanding advisory capabilities that support business owners through growth, transition, and succession.

The merger with Vasanta Senerat CPA PA represents a shared vision of thoughtful, client-centered service grounded in technical excellence and practical insight. As financial challenges and opportunities continue to evolve, Harborstone Point Advisors remains focused on helping clients build clarity, confidence, and durable value over time.