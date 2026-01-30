Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia's Trusted Bookkeeping Partner, RV Advisory Group Pty Ltd, Broadens Its Nationwide Services With Technology-Driven, AI-Enabled Solutions


2026-01-30 07:01:39
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Melbourne, Victoria, 29th January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, RV Advisory Group Pty Ltd, an Australian accounting and bookkeeping firm, today announced the nationwide expansion of its bookkeeping and compliance services, enabling small and medium-sized businesses across Australia to access its technology-driven financial support and advisory expertise.

The expansion follows strong growth in client demand as Australian businesses increasingly seek faster, more accurate, and compliant bookkeeping solutions supported by automation and real-time financial visibility. With a growing client base and consistent referrals, RV Advisory has strengthened its team, systems, and digital infrastructure to support businesses across all states and territories.

As part of this rollout, RV Advisory will provide a comprehensive range of services to SMEs, including:

  • Bookkeeping and automated bank reconciliations

  • BAS and GST preparation and lodgement

  • Payroll processing and STP compliance

  • Superannuation and PAYG compliance

  • Cloud accounting setup and optimisation (Xero, MYOB, QuickBooks)

  • Management reporting, dashboards, and business advisory services

RV Advisory differentiates itself through its technology-first operating model, combining cloud accounting platforms, workflow automation, data validation tools, and AI-assisted reconciliation and reporting processes to deliver accurate, timely, and transparent financial outcomes. This approach reduces manual errors, improves turnaround times, and gives business owners real-time insight into their financial performance.

The firm's operating model is further supported by an extended global delivery team through its affiliated shared services arm, RV Shared Global Services Pvt Ltd. This enables RV Advisory to maintain strict Australian oversight while offering scalable capacity, consistent service quality, and faster delivery nationwide.

Commenting on the expansion, Reetika Gupta (Director of RV Advisory Group Pty Ltd ), said:

“Today's business owners expect more than compliance - they expect speed, accuracy, and meaningful financial insights. By combining qualified professionals with automation and AI-enabled processes, we are redefining how bookkeeping and advisory services are delivered in Australia. Our nationwide expansion reflects our commitment to helping SMEs operate smarter, stay compliant, and make confident, data-driven decisions.”

With this expansion, RV Advisory strengthens its position as a modern bookkeeping and accounting partner for Australian SMEs seeking clarity, efficiency, and future-ready financial operations.

For more information, visit or contact ...

