MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Parkinson's Disease market offers opportunities via strategic competitor assessment, emerging pipeline trends, and innovative therapeutics shaping the 7MM landscape. Focus on licensing strategies, sales and marketing alignment, and identifying potential partnerships to drive growth and revenue.

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Parkinson's Disease market through 2033.

Across the 68 markets, sales in the Alzheimer's Disease market were $5.1 billion in 2023, growing to $10.1 billion in 2033.

The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 66.0% and 69.6% of 68-market sales in 2023 and 2033, respectively.

Scope



Overview of Parkinson's Disease, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Parkinson's Disease therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the Parkinson's therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Parkinson's treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Parkinson's Disease therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Parkinson's Disease therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM Parkinson's Disease therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation

2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.3.1 Key opinion leaders

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Managing analyst

2.5.2 Therapy area directors

2.5.3 Epidemiologist

2.5.4 Managing Epidemiologists

2.5.5 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

2.5.6 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence

Companies Featured



Merz Pharmaceuticals LLC

NeuroDerm Ltd

USB Corp

Newron

Italfarmaco SpA

Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Novartis AG

Eisai Co Ltd

Acorda Therapeutics Inc

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Meiji Co Ltd

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alliance Pharma Plc

Britannia Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Annovis Bio Inc

US WorldMeds LLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc

Lundbeck LLC

Viatris

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

AbbVie Inc

Prothena Corp Plc

Takeda (Pty) Ltd

Organon

Pharma Two B Ltd

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

Alkahest Inc

Teva LLC

Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK)

HLS Therapeutics Inc

Roche

ADAMAS

IRLAB Therapeutics AB

Neuraly Inc

Taiyo Pharma Co Ltd

PureIMS BV

Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC PharmaTher Holdings Ltd

For more information about this report visit

