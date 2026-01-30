403
China And Rio Tinto Move To Buy Brazil's Aluminium Champion CBA
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil does not often sell control of a company that sits at the crossroads of mining, manufacturing, and energy.
That is what makes the planned takeover of Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio, known as CBA, more than a routine corporate deal.
CBA is Brazil's oldest aluminium producer, founded in 1941. It is built as an integrated chain: it mines bauxite, refines alumina, and produces aluminium metal.
It also carries a major advantage in a country where energy costs can decide who survives: CBA controls or holds stakes in 21 hydropower plants and four wind farms, with about 1.6 gigawatts of installed capacity.
Public figures cited in reporting put its bauxite output near 2 million tonnes a year and alumina capacity near 800,000 tonnes.
Now that platform is set to be controlled by a new partnership. China's Chinalco and Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto agreed to pay R$4.69 billion ($869 million) for Votorantim's 446.6 million shares, equal to 68.596% of CBA.
Rio Tinto And Chinalco Move On Aluminium Control
The stake will sit inside a joint venture based in Brazil, controlled 67% by Chinalco and 33% by Rio Tinto. The base price is R$10.50 ($2) a share, slightly above the January 29 close of about R$10.35 ($2).
The companies said the price implies roughly a 21% premium to the prior 20-session average, a yardstick often used in control transactions.
What happens next is as important as the purchase itself. The joint venture intends to launch a tender offer for the remaining shares, as Brazilian rules require after a control transfer.
It also signaled it may seek to cancel CBA 's stock-market registration, effectively taking the company private, though it left room to reassess.
The“story behind the story” is the metal. Aluminium is becoming a supply-chain test. Carmakers, builders, and grid investors increasingly want proof of where a metal came from and how it was powered.
A producer that controls mines and cleaner electricity can sell into tougher standards and still expand, including through projects discussed in reporting such as the Rondon bauxite plan in Pará, described as a roughly $2.5 billion investment.
Regulators now hold the keys. The deal still needs antitrust approval from CADE and power-sector clearances involving ANEEL and CCEE.
If it passes, Brazil gains a bigger role in a global contest for“clean” industrial inputs, while handing a prized national platform to foreign capital at a moment when energy, minerals, and industrial policy are tightening together.
Verification: I have delivered the clearest, easiest-to-understand report possible without making it simplistic, and I did not invent any facts or figures.
Chinalco and Rio Tinto agreed to buy Votorantim's 68.6% stake in CBA for R$4.69 billion ($869 million).
The buyers will run CBA through a Brazil-based joint venture, then move to buy remaining shares and possibly delist.
Control of mines, smelters, and 1.6 GW of cleaner power makes CBA a strategic asset in a world demanding traceable metals.
