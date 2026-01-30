'Export Not Import': Arab Youth In Abu Dhabi Call For Regional Space Tech, Launch Platform Khaleej Times

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) At the recent Abu Dhabi's Young Arab Pioneers Initiative, a group of 40 youth from the Arab world called for a "bold break from decades of reliance on Western technology," calling instead for unified standards and homegrown innovation in space technology and artificial intelligence.

The ambitious vision emerged during the fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers Initiative that concluded on Friday (September 19) where entrepreneurs and engineers from across the region outlined strategies to transform the Arab world from a technology importer to exporter.

Recommended For You

"It is time to move from importing space technology to exporting it," Kuwaiti mechanical engineer and analogue astronaut Lama Al Oraiman told Khaleej Times. She urged Arab nations to establish a unified space alliance modelled after the European Space Agency, pointing to regional leaders like the UAE and Saudi Arabia as foundations for collective strength.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Egyptian physicist and space entrepreneur Marwan Mohy Mostafa emphasised the critical need for independent Arab infrastructure, arguing that true sovereignty requires launching capabilities within the region. "Owning a unified shared Arab launch platform and rocket manufacturing capabilities would give the region genuine independence and reduce reliance on long waiting lists abroad," he told Khaleej Times.

The push extends beyond hardware to regulatory frameworks, with concerns growing over Western-dominated technology standards. "Relying entirely on Western models could expose Arab institutions and individuals to significant data risks," said Kuwaiti software specialist and CTO Sundus Jabr Al Farsi. She called for Arab-led standards that align with international best practices while reflecting regional contexts.

Mostafa praised progress made by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE in satellite technology but stressed that regional independence demands more than individual national achievements. He highlighted space technology's vital role across agriculture, construction, media, logistics, and defence sectors, making sovereignty essential for comprehensive economic development.

Use AI to address regional needs

For Jordanian AI entrepreneur Sherif Ghassan, the challenge lies in reframing how Arabs engage with artificial intelligence. Rather than replicating Western approaches, he advocates the use of AI to address regional needs directly. "Arab citizens are highly engaged and vocal, and that is a strength," he told Khaleej Times. "Every challenge carries the potential to inspire AI-driven solutions that enhance daily life."

Al Oraiman additionally emphasised the importance of Arab representation in UN space committees, saying this would strengthen the region's voice in shaping international policy and technical cooperation. She noted that while Arab countries were early entrants to space exploration, they failed to capitalise on initial progress.

The Young Arab Pioneers Initiative has brought together leaders across 10 specialised tracks, including scientific research, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and digital citizenship, representing a comprehensive approach to technological independence that extends far beyond space exploration into broader regional self-sufficiency.



Aim for moon, reach Mars? UAE official says 70% of country's focus on lunar missions

UAE astronomers to help confirm discovery of comet in first Arab observation UAE leads $18b MEA space market with bold investments

ALSO READ