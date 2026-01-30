IRD Launches Colombo Street Survey To Identify Unregistered Taxpayers

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has launched a street-level survey across Colombo to identify unregistered taxpayers and enhance tax compliance, as part of broader revenue administration reforms.

The initiative covers Colombo Municipal Council areas 1 to 15, with special IRD field teams visiting commercial establishments to inspect premises and place QR-coded stickers to support taxpayer identification and compliance.

Economic Development Deputy Minister Nishantha Jayaweera joined the launch, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening revenue collection and bringing all eligible businesses into the formal tax system.

The exercise aims to update taxpayer information, expand the tax net, and ensure accurate registration of businesses, while supporting the IRD's ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, transparency, and data-driven administration.