IRD Launches Colombo Street Survey To Identify Unregistered Taxpayers
The initiative covers Colombo Municipal Council areas 1 to 15, with special IRD field teams visiting commercial establishments to inspect premises and place QR-coded stickers to support taxpayer identification and compliance.
Economic Development Deputy Minister Nishantha Jayaweera joined the launch, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening revenue collection and bringing all eligible businesses into the formal tax system.
The exercise aims to update taxpayer information, expand the tax net, and ensure accurate registration of businesses, while supporting the IRD's ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, transparency, and data-driven administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment