(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

30 January 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 29 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,052 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 430.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 435.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 432.974976

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,209,008 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,790,479 have voting rights and 1,557,324 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 96 431.00 08:18:32 LSE 346 433.00 08:33:05 LSE 162 433.00 08:33:05 LSE 300 433.50 08:35:44 LSE 566 433.00 08:38:20 LSE 49 432.50 08:52:13 LSE 300 432.50 08:52:13 LSE 72 432.50 08:52:13 LSE 440 431.00 09:28:58 LSE 48 431.00 09:28:58 LSE 308 431.00 09:35:21 LSE 208 430.00 09:46:36 LSE 161 430.00 09:46:36 LSE 354 430.50 09:51:41 LSE 129 430.00 09:54:13 LSE 91 430.00 09:54:13 LSE 494 432.50 10:03:50 LSE 344 432.50 10:03:50 LSE 201 433.00 10:12:46 LSE 212 433.00 10:12:46 LSE 238 433.00 10:51:49 LSE 206 432.00 11:13:15 LSE 209 432.50 11:31:01 LSE 310 432.00 11:53:41 LSE 112 432.50 12:09:56 LSE 346 432.50 12:09:56 LSE 422 434.50 12:23:07 LSE 30 434.00 12:23:39 LSE 17 434.00 12:23:39 LSE 359 434.00 12:23:39 LSE 17 434.00 12:40:19 LSE 189 434.00 12:40:19 LSE 201 434.00 13:07:31 LSE 220 434.00 13:07:37 LSE 220 434.00 13:07:37 LSE 220 434.00 13:07:37 LSE 17 434.00 13:08:24 LSE 203 434.00 13:08:24 LSE 65 434.00 13:09:00 LSE 6 434.00 13:09:00 LSE 11 434.00 13:09:00 LSE 138 434.00 13:14:45 LSE 220 434.00 13:14:45 LSE 220 434.00 13:14:45 LSE 121 434.00 13:14:59 LSE 17 434.00 13:15:09 LSE 82 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:16:21 LSE 17 434.00 13:17:00 LSE 17 434.00 13:18:00 LSE 90 434.00 13:18:13 LSE 96 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 17 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 203 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:53 LSE 99 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 85 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 36 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:56 LSE 220 434.00 13:18:58 LSE 203 434.00 13:19:18 LSE 17 434.00 13:19:18 LSE 220 434.00 13:19:21 LSE 217 434.00 13:19:21 LSE 19 434.00 13:19:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:19:21 LSE 220 434.00 13:19:22 LSE 87 434.00 13:19:22 LSE 87 434.00 13:19:22 LSE 46 434.00 13:19:22 LSE 220 434.00 13:20:49 LSE 171 434.00 13:20:49 LSE 26 434.00 13:28:46 LSE 174 434.00 13:28:46 LSE 200 434.50 13:34:42 LSE 125 435.00 13:49:27 LSE 22 435.00 13:49:27 LSE 253 435.00 13:49:27 LSE 3 434.00 14:34:49 LSE 483 434.00 14:34:49 LSE 31 433.00 14:36:42 LSE 212 433.00 14:36:42 LSE 220 433.50 14:40:40 LSE 220 433.50 14:40:40 LSE 220 433.50 14:42:33 LSE 173 433.50 14:42:33 LSE 173 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 90 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:43:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:44:15 LSE 220 433.50 14:44:15 LSE 220 433.50 14:44:59 LSE 220 433.50 14:45:00 LSE 220 433.50 14:45:00 LSE 220 433.50 14:45:00 LSE 220 433.50 14:45:02 LSE 220 433.50 14:45:02 LSE 220 433.50 14:45:02 LSE 220 433.50 14:45:02 LSE 168 433.50 14:45:45 LSE 52 433.50 14:45:45 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:36 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:36 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:36 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:36 LSE 175 433.50 14:46:36 LSE 200 433.50 14:46:37 LSE 45 433.50 14:46:37 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:37 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:37 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:37 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:37 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:38 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:38 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:38 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:38 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:40 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:40 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:41 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:50 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:50 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:52 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:52 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:46:58 LSE 220 433.50 14:47:07 LSE 37 433.50 14:47:07 LSE 63 433.50 14:47:07 LSE 672 433.00 14:59:17 LSE 43 432.50 14:59:47 LSE 280 432.50 14:59:47 LSE 354 433.00 15:19:35 LSE 642 433.00 15:29:07 LSE 286 432.50 15:32:00 LSE 180 432.50 15:32:00 LSE 144 432.00 15:34:58 LSE 290 431.50 15:43:14 LSE 668 431.00 15:50:27 LSE 13 431.50 16:02:15 LSE 740 431.50 16:02:29 LSE 220 431.50 16:09:51 LSE 220 431.50 16:09:51 LSE 220 431.50 16:09:51 LSE 220 431.50 16:09:53 LSE 440 431.50 16:09:53 LSE 90 431.50 16:09:53 LSE 130 431.50 16:09:53 LSE 220 431.50 16:09:53 LSE 220 431.50 16:10:02 LSE 225 431.50 16:10:02 LSE 135 431.50 16:10:45 LSE 233 432.00 16:14:12 LSE 137 432.00 16:14:12 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:07 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:19 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:19 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:19 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:30 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:32 LSE 7 432.50 16:15:32 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:38 LSE 200 432.50 16:15:38 LSE 220 432.50 16:15:38 LSE 220 432.50 16:19:36 LSE 220 432.50 16:21:32 LSE 220 432.50 16:21:32 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:04 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:04 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:04 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:05 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:05 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:15 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:23 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:23 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:23 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:23 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:42 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:42 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:42 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:42 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:42 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:50 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:50 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:50 LSE 36 432.50 16:22:57 LSE 184 432.50 16:22:57 LSE 107 432.50 16:22:57 LSE 113 432.50 16:22:57 LSE 184 432.50 16:22:57 LSE 36 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 118 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 102 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 125 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 95 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 220 432.50 16:22:59 LSE 120 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 188 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 102 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 87 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 46 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 87 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 220 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 80 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 140 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 125 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 95 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 60 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 89 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 71 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 220 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 117 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 103 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 220 432.50 16:23:02 LSE 220 432.50 16:23:05 LSE 99 432.50 16:23:05 LSE 121 432.50 16:23:05 LSE 1 432.50 16:23:05 LSE 220 432.50 16:23:05 LSE 220 432.50 16:23:05 LSE 49 432.50 16:23:05 LSE 120 432.50 16:23:06 LSE 43 432.50 16:23:10 LSE 116 432.50 16:23:10 LSE 75 432.50 16:23:10 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.