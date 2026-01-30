Easemytrip, Proxpense Partner For AI-Led Corporate Travel Solutions

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel companies, has entered a strategic partnership with ProXpense, an AI-First Travel & Expense Platform, to deliver an integrated, technology-led corporate travel and expense ecosystem for enterprises across India. The collaboration brings together ProXpense's advanced expense automation and AI-powered travel workflows with EaseMyTrip's extensive travel inventory and corporate travel capabilities. Together, the two companies aim to simplify how organizations plan, book, manage, and reconcile corporate travel while ensuring stronger policy compliance, financial governance, and real-time visibility into spend.

A Unified Experience

As part of the engagement, ProXpense will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including mobile and web-based expense filing, receipt scanning with OCR, automated categorization, real-time policy checks, invoice ingestion and reconciliation, GST-compliant documentation, and finance-grade reporting. The platform will also seamlessly integrate with HRMS and accounting systems, enabling end-to-end automation from booking to reimbursement and ledger posting.

EaseMyTrip will act as the travel booking and fulfillment partner, providing omnichannel access to flights, hotels, and other travel services, fully integrated into ProXpense's workflow. Together, this creates a unified experience that eliminates manual processes and bridges the long-standing gap between travel booking and expense management.

Leadership on the Collaboration

Commenting on the partnership, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing holistic corporate travel solutions that go beyond bookings. By integrating ProXpense's AI-powered expense and compliance capabilities with our extensive travel inventory, we are offering enterprises a seamless, end-to-end experience that enhances governance, efficiency, and value for businesses of all sizes."

Adding to this, Himanshu Singh, Founder and CEO of ProXpense, said, "Corporate travel today demands far more than bookings; it requires control, compliance, and clarity, without compromising experience. Our partnership with EaseMyTrip allows us to embed intelligence directly into the travel journey, enabling organizations to make smarter decisions, reduce manual effort, and gain real-time visibility into spend."

Modernizing Corporate Travel Management

The partnership is designed to address key industry challenges, including fragmented systems, manual reimbursements, policy leakages, and limited financial visibility. By embedding policy controls at the point of booking and automating downstream expense processes, EaseMyTrip and ProXpense aim to modernize corporate travel management particularly for India's rapidly growing SMB and mid-market enterprises.

Through this alliance, both companies seek to set a new benchmark for transparency, efficiency, and compliance in corporate travel, helping organizations transition from reactive expense management to proactive, data-driven financial control.

About EaseMyTrip and ProXpense

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021).

ProXpense is an AI-first travel, expense, and corporate spend management platform that helps organizations automate policy enforcement, approvals, and spend visibility across corporate travel, expenses, and card-based payments. (ANI)

