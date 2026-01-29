Artificial General Intelligence Market Report 2026: Growth Drivers, Business Expansion & Trends To 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The artificial general intelligence market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological breakthroughs and expanding applications across various sectors. This market's impressive growth reflects increasing investments, rising adoption of automation, and the quest for advanced AI systems that mimic human cognitive abilities. Let's explore the market's current size, key drivers, notable trends, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Overview of Market Size and Expected Growth in Artificial General Intelligence

The artificial general intelligence market has experienced substantial expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $6.94 billion in 2025 to $9.30 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9%. This growth during the historical period stems from factors such as escalating investments in AI research, broader adoption of automation across industries, enhanced computational power, greater availability of data, and the spread of machine learning and deep learning applications.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for remarkable growth, expected to reach $29.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 33.7%. This surge will be driven by enterprises increasingly adopting autonomous intelligence solutions, expanding use of cloud-based AGI platforms, growing government and private funding for next-generation AI, and widening applications in robotics and mission-critical tasks. Emerging trends include breakthroughs in generalizable neural network architectures, rapid advancement in cognitive computing and multimodal learning, development of autonomous self-evolving AI models, increased research toward explainable AGI, and pioneering efforts in quantum-powered AGI experiments.

Understanding Artificial General Intelligence and Its Capabilities

Artificial general intelligence refers to AI systems designed to comprehend, learn, and apply knowledge across many diverse tasks at a level similar to human cognition. Unlike narrow AI, AGI can reason, adapt to new conditions, and transfer learning from one domain to another without specific programming for each task. It demonstrates flexible, autonomous problem-solving capabilities that mirror human intelligence, making it a foundational technology for next-generation AI applications.

Increasing Research Investments as a Primary Growth Catalyst for the AGI Market

One of the main factors propelling the artificial general intelligence market is the rising investment in advanced AI research. These investments focus on developing AI systems that perform complex tasks, learn from varied data, and exhibit reasoning and problem-solving on par with human cognition. Governments, private companies, and academic institutions are investing heavily to build AI that can operate autonomously, improve decision-making, and foster innovation across multiple industries.

For example, in November 2024, the US Networking and Information Technology Research and Development Program (NITRD) announced a proposed budget request of $3.3 billion for AI research and development in fiscal year 2025, which represents a 6.5% increase from the prior year. This growing financial commitment highlights the important role that increased research funding plays in advancing the AGI market.

Rising Demand for AI Across Diverse Industries Accelerates AGI Expansion

The expanding need for artificial intelligence in various industries is another key driver for the AGI market's growth. Sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and defense are increasingly adopting AI technologies to automate complex processes, enhance data-driven decision-making, and boost operational efficiency.

Artificial general intelligence further enhances these capabilities by enabling systems to handle a broad range of cognitive tasks, adapt dynamically, and apply reasoning across different areas, surpassing the limitations of narrow AI. For instance, Eurostat reported that by December 2025, 19.95% of European Union enterprises with ten or more employees were using at least one AI technology-a 6.47 percentage point increase from 2024- with adoption rates highest among large enterprises at 55.03%. This growing industrial demand is fueling rapid AGI market expansion.

Regional Overview and Growth Patterns within the Artificial General Intelligence Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial general intelligence market, reflecting its strong technological infrastructure and investment environment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing digital transformation efforts, government support, and rising AI adoption across industries.

The market report also covers other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global artificial general intelligence landscape and emerging regional trends.

