U.S. Department Of State And National Football League Sports Diplomacy Partnership

Today, the U.S. Department of State and the National Football League (NFL) announced a partnership to support and enhance the Department's sports diplomacy initiatives and to collaborate on major sporting events, including international NFL games, the Super Bowl, and the debut of flag football at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles (LA28). As American football grows in popularity around the world, the NFL and the State Department are working together to celebrate American excellence, expanding our nation's sports culture to new markets. The memorandum of understanding for the partnership was executed between Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers and NFL executives at a signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, prior to Super Bowl LX.

The Department's sports diplomacy programs, through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), engage with audiences around the world to support U.S. foreign policy goals by promoting American Excellence and leadership in sports. Football is a uniquely American innovation and one of our greatest cultural exports. The Super Bowl is watched annually by hundreds of millions of people worldwide and truly captures the spirit of America, where hard work pays off to achieve greatness.

To promote sports diplomacy and grow American football globally, this partnership – which continues longtime collaboration between ECA and the NFL – will:



Enhance collaboration on international NFL games;

Leverage current and former NFL players and coaches as cultural ambassadors; and Support increased public diplomacy programs at U.S. embassies and consulates – including Super Bowl watch parties and flag football clinics for young international athletes. For the upcoming Super Bowl LX, with NFL support, the State Department is hosting 150 events in over 65 countries across five continents.

