$10 Billion Lawsuit: IRS, Treasury Department Faces Trump's Wrath Over Tax Return Leak
According to Reuters, in a complaint filed in Miami federal court, Trump, his adult sons and his namesake company said the agencies failed to take“mandatory precautions” to prevent former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn from leaking their tax returns to“leftist media outlets” including the New York Times and ProPublica.
