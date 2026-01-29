Globibo Launches Gender-Aware AI Audio For Live Multilingual Events

Globibo has launched the gender-aware AI audio playback within its Events platform, advancing how live multilingual conversations are transcribed, translated, and experienced during complex, multi-speaker events. The update is delivered through the latest version and is designed to improve clarity and speaker attribution in real-time communication.

Live transcription and translation systems have traditionally relied on generic speaker labels and uniform synthetic voices, making it difficult for audiences to follow conversations involving multiple speakers. This limitation becomes more pronounced in multilingual environments, where speaker identity can be lost as content is translated in real time.

Mr Zain Ali Shah (AI Lead Engineer, Globibo) said, "The existing architecture of diarization, which was launched last year, was a perfect stepping stone for the gender-aware audio generation".

The new capability integrates speaker diarization, named speaker identities, and gender-aware AI voice playback into a single live workflow. By linking speaker identity directly with AI-generated audio, Events maintains consistent attribution across live transcription and translated audio outputs, even as conversations shift between languages.

The feature is designed for professional and high-stakes settings such as panel discussions, annual general meetings, board meetings, diplomatic forums, and hybrid events. Maintaining speaker identity across languages helps improve conversational flow, reduce listener confusion, and support more natural engagement for audiences relying on live captions or AI audio playback.

Technology and Enterprise Readiness

Gender-aware AI audio is built directly into Events's existing live transcription and translation architecture. The platform is designed for large-scale deployments and security-conscious organizations, supporting enterprise requirements for reliability, accuracy, and controlled configuration.

Mrs Karine Poirier (Director of Operations, Globibo) said, "When we discussed this new enhancement with a regular client, they immediately wanted to test it in one of their live events in the subsequent week. With the help of our engineering team, we provided special scaffolding for the trial, and... wow.... it worked great".

Globibo stated that the launch represents an early phase of a broader roadmap. Planned enhancements include deeper voice personalization and structured speaker analytics, aimed at expanding how organizations manage and analyze live spoken content in multilingual and multi-speaker environments.