JENA Launches AI Coach And Receptionist For Solo Beauty And Wellness Professionals

"JM Chalayer, Founder and CEO of JENA, presents the AI-powered booking platform designed for solo beauty and wellness professionals."Booking app introduces in-app AI assistants that handle scheduling tasks and provide personalised business coaching for independent professionals

LONDON, United Kingdom - January 29, 2026 - JENA, one of the fastest-growing booking apps for solo business owners in hair, beauty, and wellness, today announced the launch of its AI Coach and Receptionist feature. The platform, which has processed more than 270,000 services and achieved 4x growth in the past year, is among the first booking platforms to integrate AI-powered business coaching and task automation for independent professionals running home salons, chair rentals, and solo studios.

What the AI Coach and Receptionist Do

The AI Receptionist works as a virtual assistant inside the JENA app. Users can chat with it in natural language to manage their business operations: asking it to rebook a client, pull up their daily schedule, block out time off, or create new appointments. It functions like a PA that understands the rhythms of appointment-based businesses.

The AI Coach provides personalised business guidance with access to the user's own metrics. Rather than generic advice, it analyses booking patterns, revenue data, and schedule gaps to offer tailored recommendations on pricing strategy, service offerings, and even what to post on social media.

Both features are accessible via a chat button at the bottom of the JENA app and work on mobile and web.

Solving the Solo Business Owner's Biggest Challenge

Running a one-person business means wearing every hat: stylist, receptionist, marketer, and accountant. For many hair and beauty professionals working from home salons or renting chairs, administrative tasks pile up between appointments, eating into both productive time and personal time.

"I've spoken with hundreds of independent hair and beauty pros, and the same frustration comes up again and again: they're drowning in admin," said JM Chalayer, Founder and CEO of JENA. "Our AI team handles the busywork so professionals can focus on their craft and their clients. Ask it to rebook someone, and it's done. Ask it to analyse your schedule gaps, and you get actual insight. This is the support system solopreneurs have always needed but couldn't afford."

Key Features and Benefits



AI Receptionist: Chat-based assistant that creates appointments, manages schedules, sets availability, and handles rebooking

AI Coach: Personalised business advice with access to user metrics-analyse performance, strategise pricing, brainstorm content

Learns Over Time: The system improves based on user feedback, becoming more attuned to each business

Integrated Booking System: Full online booking with card-capture, deposits, full payments, and tap-to-pay functionality

Marketing Tools: Built-in email and SMS campaigns to reach clients and fill quiet periods

Automated Reminders: Email and SMS appointment reminders to reduce no-shows

Consultation Forms: Digital intake forms clients complete before appointments SEO-Optimised Websites: Professional website builder with built-in search optimisation for local visibility

Who JENA Is Built For

JENA serves independent professionals who run appointment-based businesses, including:



Home salon owners operating from residential spaces, garden cabins, or garage conversions

Chair renters working within larger salon environments

Mobile beauty professionals travelling to client locations

Independent salon owners running their own small studios Wellness practitioners offering services like massage, aesthetics, and personal care

The platform combines a booking app with a website builder, giving solopreneurs professional tools typically available only to larger businesses with dedicated staff.

Real Impact for Real Businesses

Natasha Chamberlain, owner of Pampered Turtle Spa, was among the first users to try the AI Coach feature.

"This is a game changer," said Chamberlain. "I asked a question about my schedule and it gave me a really useful response-now I know exactly where I need to push to fill my gaps. It's like having a business advisor in my pocket."

Availability and Pricing

The AI Coach and Receptionist are available now within the JENA app. Premium subscribers at £19 per month receive unlimited access to both AI features, along with the full booking system, website builder, payment processing, and consultation forms.

Users on the free plan can try the AI features with 5 chats per month. New users can start a free trial to experience the full platform.

Get Started with JENA

Independent hair, beauty and wellness professionals can learn more about JENA's AI-powered booking platform and sign up at jena.

About JENA

JENA is an AI-powered operating system designed for solopreneurs in appointment-based businesses. The platform combines online booking, a professional website builder, payment processing, and AI-driven coaching and automation to help independent professionals in hair, beauty, wellness, and services run successful businesses without the chaos. Founded by JM Chalayer and technical co-founder Nabil Freeman - serial entrepreneurs with over 10 years of experience in the beauty industry, multiple ventures, and a successful exit from their previous company, LeSalon - JENA's mission is to empower solo business owners to thrive on their own terms. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.