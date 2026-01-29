The Commonwealth Club Honors Black History Month With Event Featuring Top Black Leaders In AI & Biopharma Discussing The Future Of Healthcare

MENAFN - GetNews)



Trailblazing Leadership Meets Innovation: San Francisco's First Black Woman Mayor, London Breed, to Deliver Welcome Remarks at Black History Month Event“The Age of Tech x Biopharma,” Featuring Black Executives from Roche, Gilead, and More.

In honor of Black History Month, The Commonwealth Club, in partnership with MelanInScience, WeAre, and The Michelle Meow Show, hosts The Age of Tech x Biopharma, a powerful executive forum examining how artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies are redefining biopharmaceutical innovation, leadership, and improving patient care.

Available livestream and in-person, the event includes welcome remarks from San Francisco's first Black woman mayor, London Breed, and a moderated discussion with Black executives from Gilead Sciences, Roche, Syntex [data], and Rubitection Inc., whose work spans peer-reviewed research, clinical trial strategy, and AI-enabled healthcare innovation to improve outcomes for historically underrepresented global populations.

The discussion will be moderated by Michelle Meow, a producer and host at The Commonwealth Club and host of The Michelle Meow Show. Michelle's participation reflects the importance of cross-ethnic collaboration, underscoring how connectivity across communities accelerates progress, innovation, and sustainable wealth creation.

The evening will also feature tastings of caviar and wine from Black chefs and winemakers.

Featured Speaker

Welcome remarks will be delivered by the 45th Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed.

Event Details

Date: February 25, 2026

Time: 5:30 – 8:00 PM

Location: The Commonwealth Club, San Francisco (Embarcadero)

Availability: Livestream and In-Person

Format: Panel Discussion and Open Networking

Attire : Business-elegant or cocktail attire is encouraged. In recognition of Black History Month, attendees are invited to wear skin-tone–inspired shades celebrating the beauty and diversity of all complexions.

About the Forum

The Age of Tech x Biopharma is a rare opportunity to hear directly from senior executives and published scientists shaping the future of clinical research, healthcare delivery, and AI-driven innovation. The discussion will surface challenges in biopharma that are poised for technological solutions, along with insights of particular interest to decision-makers shaping the next wave of products, platforms, and investments.

Leaders in technology, venture capital, science, and biopharma are encouraged to attend and demonstrate their commitment to excellence, cross-industry collaboration, and economic progress.

Sponsors and Supporters

Current sponsors and supporters include:



The Commonwealth Club

WeAre

MelaninScience

AMP Marketing and PR

The Michelle Meow Show

Drink 2F

Black Vines

Chef Joseph Paire III

Luxe Bites

Lawyers FTP

Indigene Cellars

Violets Paradise Wines

Theopolis Vineyards

Ikenga Wines

VintNoir

Waymo

Overshine Wines Paul Andre Photography



About the Hosts

The Commonwealth Club is the nation's oldest and largest public affairs forum, renowned for convening influential leaders and shaping critical public discourse. Founded by Dr. Carmen Banks, MelanInScience advances access, visibility, and leadership pathways for Black and underrepresented professionals across biopharma & life sciences. WeAre was founded by growth marketing leader Corina Kaufman and is the only free, members-only professional network that closes the racial wealth gap by connecting and empowering BIPOC communities to build wealth in the Technology and Sustainability industries.