Michael S. Baker, P.C. Launches Boutique Practice Focused On Corporate Law And Artificial Intelligence

Michael S. Baker, P.C., a newly launched boutique law firm based in Warwick, New York, announces its official launch, offering sophisticated corporate legal counsel with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolving needs of modern businesses. Led by seasoned corporate attorney and former Wall Street law firm partner Michael Baker, the firm is designed to provide high-level legal expertise with the personalized attention often missing from large institutional practices.







With more than 25 years of experience spanning elite international law firms, corporate leadership roles, and strategic advisory positions, Michael Baker brings a rare combination of legal depth and real-world business insight to his clients. The firm focuses on general corporate and general counsel matters, with a special emphasis on AI-related legal governance, drawing from Baker's professional and creative pursuits as an early adopter and avid user of AI.

The firm also serves as special counsel on strategic acquisition and financing transactions to coordinate and supplement existing external counsel and internal resources; reducing overall legal costs and obviating the need for significant changes in existing legal services.

Addressing Legal Challenges in a Changing Business Landscape

As businesses navigate increasing complexity driven by technological advancement, regulatory scrutiny, and economic uncertainty, access to experienced and adaptable legal counsel has become critical. In particular, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence has introduced new legal considerations around governance, data privacy, intellectual property, employment practices, and regulatory compliance.

Michael S. Baker, P.C. was established, in part, to address these challenges directly. The firm advises businesses adopting and deploying AI technologies, helping clients understand risk, implement responsible governance frameworks, and align innovation with legal and ethical obligations.

“Businesses today need legal advisors who understand not only the law, but also how technology and strategy intersect,” said Michael S. Baker, Principal of the firm.“Our goal is to help clients move forward confidently, with legal guidance that is practical, forward-looking, and grounded in real business experience.”

Big Law Experience, Boutique-Level Attention

Michael Baker's career includes senior partnership roles at leading global law firms, including Paul Hastings LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP (now A&O Shearman), where he advised lenders, borrowers, and corporations on complex financings, restructurings, and liability management transactions. He has also served in senior corporate strategy roles, leading acquisitions, financing initiatives, and the management of significant litigation and contractual matters.

Drawing on this background, Michael S. Baker, P.C. offers clients direct access to senior-level counsel-without layers of intermediaries. This boutique model allows the firm to deliver the sophistication of large-firm legal services while maintaining responsiveness, transparency, and tailored advice.

A Multidisciplinary Perspective

In addition to his legal and business credentials, Michael Baker brings a creative dimension to his practice, shaped by experience in the entertainment and independent film world as a story writer, producer, musician and singer-songwriter, with most recent projects including films This Too Shall Pass featuring Katie Douglas, and Last Survivors, featuring Alicia Silverstone. This multidisciplinary perspective informs a nuanced approach to client relationships and problem-solving, particularly for entrepreneurs, creatives, and innovative companies. Baker not only understands the legal landscape of AI but has extensive first-hand experience with the underlying technology.

Building Trust Through Experience and Focus

The launch of Michael S. Baker, P.C. represents a new chapter built on established experience, integrity, and a commitment to helping clients succeed in a rapidly changing world. By focusing on current practice, emerging technologies, and long-term client relationships, the firm aims to serve as a trusted legal partner for businesses throughout New York's Hudson Valley and beyond.

About Michael S. Baker, P.C.

Michael S. Baker, P.C. is a boutique law firm based in Warwick, New York, serving businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals across New York and beyond. Founded by Michael S. Baker, a former Wall Street law firm partner with over 25 years of experience, the firm provides practical legal advice in corporate transactions, artificial intelligence, restructuring, finance, and ongoing general counsel services. Michael S. Baker, P.C. combines big-law experience with personal attention, helping clients navigate legal challenges with clarity, trust, and a forward-looking approach.