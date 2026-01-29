Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kai Riemer


2026-01-29 07:16:42
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, University of Sydney
Kai Riemer is Professor of Information Technology and Organisation and Director of Sydney Executive Plus at the University of Sydney Business School. He has extensive experience with industry-funded research and is the co-director of the Motus Lab, which researches the application of AI-based digital human technologies in business and society. Kai's expertise spans the fields of artificial intelligence, collaborative systems, the future of work, emerging technologies, and the philosophy of technology. He consults for executives and boards and is frequently requested to comment and speak on issues around the future of business and technology. He co-hosts The Unlearn Project, the podcast about changing common sense.

Kai has a PhD. (Dr habil) in Management, a PhD (Dr rer pol) in Information System, and a postgraduate degree (Dipl-Wirt) in Business Information Systems from the University of Münster in Germany.

Experience
  • 2016–present Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, The University of Sydney Business School
  • 2023–present Director of Sydney Executive Plus, The University of Sydney Business School
  • 2019–2023 Head of Discipline in Business Information Systems, The University of Sydney Business School
  • 2013–2015 Chair of Discipline in Business Information Systems, The University of Sydney Business School
Education
  • 2009 University of Muenster, Postdoctoral Thesis (Habilitation)
  • 2004 University of Muenster, PhD
Research Areas
  • Business Information Systems (150302)

The Conversation

MENAFN29012026000199003603ID1110671022



