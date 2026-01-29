Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, University of Sydney

Kai Riemer is Professor of Information Technology and Organisation and Director of Sydney Executive Plus at the University of Sydney Business School. He has extensive experience with industry-funded research and is the co-director of the Motus Lab, which researches the application of AI-based digital human technologies in business and society. Kai's expertise spans the fields of artificial intelligence, collaborative systems, the future of work, emerging technologies, and the philosophy of technology. He consults for executives and boards and is frequently requested to comment and speak on issues around the future of business and technology. He co-hosts The Unlearn Project, the podcast about changing common sense.

Kai has a PhD. (Dr habil) in Management, a PhD (Dr rer pol) in Information System, and a postgraduate degree (Dipl-Wirt) in Business Information Systems from the University of Münster in Germany.



2016–present Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, The University of Sydney Business School

2023–present Director of Sydney Executive Plus, The University of Sydney Business School

2019–2023 Head of Discipline in Business Information Systems, The University of Sydney Business School 2013–2015 Chair of Discipline in Business Information Systems, The University of Sydney Business School



2009 University of Muenster, Postdoctoral Thesis (Habilitation) 2004 University of Muenster, PhD

Business Information Systems (150302)

