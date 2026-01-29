403
Fight Or Flight Taps Edward Leung To Lead GEO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - B2B agency Fight or Flight has promoted Edward Leung to head of generative engine optimization, as part of a broader push to expand the firm's GEO and AI-led communications capabilities.
Leung joined FoF in July 2025 from Burson and has served as the agency's North America digital lead. In his new role, he will lead the development and application of GEO Navigator, FoF's newly launched framework for adapting comms programs for generative AI–driven discovery.
The promotion reflects a wider investment in GEO and AI across the agency. As part of the build out, Megan Reid has joined as global head of digital content from Weber Shandwick. The agency has also hired Lotte Underwood as GEO data analyst, Ben Spears as GPT and prompt engineer, and Meghan Sullivan as GEO content specialist. The expansion follows the appointment of Dan Bird as head of innovation and AI in May 2025.
FoF said it is expanding its AI and digital team to support the growing demand for communications programs designed to perform in AI-influenced discovery environments, alongside traditional earned, owned and shared channels.
