Authid And Majorkey Selected By Global Retailer To Deliver High-Assurance Identity Onboarding And Privileged Access Protection

Denver, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that a global retailer of personal care products with more than $6B in annual sales has selected authID and technology partner MajorKey, an identity security organization and certified Microsoft services provider, to secure employee and contractor identity verification and protect privileged access to corporate IT systems for users from multiple third-party contractors across several countries.

Addressing the Growing Risk of Hiring Fraud and AI-Generated Impostors

With the onslaught of AI-generated profiles, state-sponsored fakes, and fraudsters posing as candidates, organizations find themselves facing an expanding landscape of insider threats. Deepfakes, synthetic identities, state-sponsored fraudsters, and credential theft are increasingly used to spoof credentials and infiltrate corporate networks, particularly through privileged access roles.

It is estimated that US businesses lose up to $600 billion annually to resume fraud. At a granular level, a single fraudulent hire can cost a company in the tens of thousands, but there are larger occurrences as well. Less than three years ago, the US Department of Justice seized millions in crypto and NFTs taken by North Korean IT workers who had acquired jobs at US and European companies by using fake credentials.

For this global personal care retailer, the risk was amplified by a large population of offshore and third-party users, many with privileged access, combined with strict privacy requirements and global compliance obligations.

The Solution to Rampant and Sophisticated Candidate Fraud

With this worldwide surge in fraudulent candidates, smart companies are intensely focused on the integrity of the hiring and onboarding process. They can accomplish this by using three tools: accurate biometric identity verification, fast and precise biometric authentication, and solutions that integrate out of the box with legacy systems.

This retailer will deploy the combined authID and MajorKey solution for high-assurance identity verification to onboard employees, as well as off-shore contractors and third-party partners with elevated access rights. This new customer win underscores the continued momentum of authID's workforce-verification business and validates the company's ability to stop imposters, bad actors, and AI-generated deepfakes from gaining access to sensitive systems.

Together, authID and MajorKey solve for attempted candidate fraud through:



Superior technology - The solution stops the persistent threat of impersonation attacks, combining selfie and document verification with layered defenses against deepfakes, injection attacks, and synthetic identity techniques, blocking fraudulent access attempts in real time. It also provides high-assurance, remote identity proofing and onboarding without manual intervention.

Fast and accurate user experience – User adoption requires optimal throughput and precision, which the solution delivers through an intuitive and highly performant interface. Enterprise-Ready – Designed for enterprise environments, the solution integrates seamlessly with a large variety of commercial applications, including the retailer's chosen platforms, CyberArk and Microsoft Entra, where MajorKey provides deep implementation and services expertise.



The combined solution delivers these values in parallel with the highest privacy and compliance standards. By generating cryptographic keys from captured images, authID stores no biometric data, thereby protecting user privacy and complying with data storage regulations across the globe.

“Hiring fraud is no longer a hypothetical risk, it's a clear and present threat to enterprise security,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.“By combining authID's privacy-preserving biometric verification with MajorKey's deep identity and access management expertise for the workforce, this customer is establishing a scalable, high-assurance onboarding model that protects critical systems without compromising user privacy or operational efficiency.”

Supporting Secure Onboarding and Privileged Access

The retailer will deploy MajorKey's IDProof+, powered by authID ProofTM, for:



Privileged contractor onboarding, enabling the retailer to verify offshore and third-party contractors, many of whom require elevated permissions, before granting access to critical systems and privileged access resources. Remote candidate verification, ensuring that the individual interviewing and onboarding remotely is the same person authorized for hire, reducing exposure to impersonation and AI-driven hiring fraud.

“We're excited to work with MajorKey as our implementation partner for delivering end-to-end identity integration and aligning the solution with the retailer's existing Microsoft Entra and CyberArk environments,” Daguro added.“Our clients trust in the fact that our work has been validated by large global organizations in retail, services, staffing, and manufacturing. The global digital authentication market is somewhere around $20 billion, and will likely far more than double by 2032. We will continue to demonstrate in that market the extreme value of our biometric identity verification.”

The post-Covid workforce continues to rely on distributed, remote resources, requiring superior solutions that continue to evolve with identity threats, while enforcing user privacy requirements to accommodate users and conform to government and industry regulations. As this latest deployment goes live, authID broadens its already strong market presence in the retail industry as well as the workforce onboarding arena, positioning itself as an indispensable provider of trust in modern hiring and access workflows.

