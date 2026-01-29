Amazon Mulls Up To $50B Investment In Openai: Report
Amazon Inc. (AMZN) is reportedly considering an investment of up to $50 billion in OpenAI in a big AI startup.
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cited people familiar with the matter, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy is talking with Sam Altman, CEO of the ChatGPT maker, and leading the negotiations.
The details of the deal could change even if the talks go through, WSJ reported, citing the people.
Previously, WSJ had reported that OpenAI is looking for up to $100 billion in new capital from investors.
Shares of AMZN declined about 0.7% at the time of writing.
