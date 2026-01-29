Proposed Investment And Earn-In With Nagambie Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK, TSX: ALK, OTCQX: ALKEF) ('Alkane') has executed a term sheet comprising a conditional placement and earn-in agreement with Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX: NAG) ('Nagambie') in relation to Nagambie's core gold-antimony project tenement package, located on a mining lease approximately 40km northeast of Alkane's Costerfield operations in Victoria. There has been limited deep drilling to test potential depth extensions at Nagambie, with Alkane's proposed investment expected to target this potential as a priority.

This proposed investment is consistent with Alkane's strategy of growing resources and expanding the production at its operations. Further details in relation to the proposed investment can be found in Nagambie's release to the ASX today.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

ABOUT ALKANE

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

