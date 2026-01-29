COREWEAVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Stockholders That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coreweave, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CRWV) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave's reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its services; and (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

