Shareholders That Lost Money On Varonis Systems, Inc.(VRNS) Urged To Join Class Action Contact Levi & Korsinsky To Learn More

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Varonis investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 4, 2025 and October 28, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Varonis' ability to convert its existing customer base; notably, that it was not truly equipped to convince existing users of the benefits of converting to the SaaS offering or otherwise maintain those customers on its platform, resulting in significantly reduced ARR growth potential in the near-term. On October 28, 2025, Varonis announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a significant miss to ARR and reducing its projections for the full fiscal year 2025, despite previously uplifting guidance for the previous two consecutive quarters. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on weaker than expected renewals and conversions in their federal and non-federal on-premises subscription business. Varonis further resultantly announced the end of life of the self-hosted solution and a 5% headcount reduction. Following this news, Varonis' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $63.00 per share on October 28, 2025, Varonis' stock price fell to $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, a decline of about 48.67% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Varonis during the relevant time frame, you have until March 9, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

