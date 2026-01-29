Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Net Income Available To Common Shareholders Of $19.6 Million, Or $0.96 Per Diluted Share, For The Fourth Quarter Of 2025 And $73.4 Million, Or $3.61 Per Diluted Share, For Full Year 2025
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|2025
|2024
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|108,751
|$
|185,945
|$
|93,034
|$
|167,352
|$
|87,321
|Investment securities:
|Available for sale
|922,472
|923,592
|916,149
|926,992
|911,105
|Held-to-maturity, net
|84,709
|87,625
|92,121
|113,105
|116,001
|Total investment securities
|1,007,181
|1,011,217
|1,008,270
|1,040,097
|1,027,106
|Loans held for sale
|3,365
|2,252
|2,356
|387
|2,280
|Loans:
|Commercial business
|738,307
|740,603
|726,218
|709,101
|665,321
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|488,558
|441,034
|536,552
|566,359
|582,619
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|588,732
|592,634
|496,223
|475,867
|470,954
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|942,219
|893,884
|873,207
|899,679
|857,987
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|322,776
|321,555
|309,171
|286,391
|288,036
|Residential real estate loans
|657,001
|648,397
|647,205
|643,983
|650,206
|Residential real estate lines
|75,121
|76,109
|75,675
|74,769
|75,552
|Consumer indirect
|807,310
|838,671
|833,452
|853,176
|845,772
|Other consumer
|37,842
|37,536
|38,299
|43,953
|42,757
|Total loans
|4,657,866
|4,590,423
|4,536,002
|4,553,278
|4,479,204
|Allowance for credit losses–loans
|47,386
|47,292
|47,291
|48,964
|48,041
|Total loans, net
|4,610,480
|4,543,131
|4,488,711
|4,504,314
|4,431,163
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,755,696
|5,739,699
|5,614,008
|5,733,743
|5,602,570
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,343
|60,443
|60,564
|60,651
|60,758
|Total assets
|6,274,140
|6,288,052
|6,143,766
|6,340,492
|6,117,085
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|962,724
|959,404
|940,341
|945,182
|950,351
|Interest-bearing demand
|672,323
|776,445
|704,871
|773,475
|705,195
|Savings and money market
|1,884,801
|1,955,832
|1,898,302
|2,033,323
|1,904,013
|Time deposits
|1,686,500
|1,666,128
|1,612,500
|1,620,930
|1,545,172
|Total deposits
|5,206,348
|5,357,809
|5,156,014
|5,372,910
|5,104,731
|Short-term borrowings
|109,000
|55,000
|101,000
|55,000
|99,000
|Long-term borrowings, net
|193,653
|115,000
|114,960
|124,917
|124,842
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,546,277
|4,568,405
|4,431,633
|4,607,645
|4,405,912
|Shareholders' equity
|628,854
|621,720
|601,668
|589,928
|568,984
|Common shareholders' equity
|611,569
|604,435
|584,383
|572,643
|551,699
|Tangible common equity(1)
|551,226
|543,992
|523,819
|511,992
|490,941
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|$
|(33,030
|)
|$
|(36,758
|)
|$
|(42,214
|)
|$
|(41,995
|)
|$
|(52,604
|)
|Common shares outstanding
|19,797
|20,130
|20,128
|20,110
|20,077
|Treasury shares
|902
|570
|572
|590
|623
|CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|Leverage ratio
|9.69
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.45
|%
|9.24
|%
|9.15
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|11.11
|%
|11.15
|%
|10.84
|%
|10.38
|%
|10.54
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|11.43
|%
|11.48
|%
|11.17
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.87
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|14.90
|%
|13.60
|%
|13.27
|%
|13.09
|%
|13.25
|%
|Common equity to assets
|9.75
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.03
|%
|9.02
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.87
|%
|8.74
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.15
|%
|8.11
|%
|Common book value per share
|$
|30.89
|$
|30.03
|$
|29.03
|$
|28.48
|$
|27.48
|Tangible common book value per share(1)
|$
|27.84
|$
|27.02
|$
|26.02
|$
|25.46
|$
|24.45
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
|Year Ended
|2025
|2024
|December 31,
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|2025
|2024
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Interest income
|$
|332,989
|$
|313,231
|$
|84,649
|$
|84,422
|$
|82,867
|$
|81,051
|$
|78,119
|Interest expense
|133,003
|149,642
|32,438
|32,633
|33,745
|34,187
|36,486
|Net interest income
|199,986
|163,589
|52,211
|51,789
|49,122
|46,864
|41,633
|Provision for credit losses
|11,626
|6,150
|3,404
|2,732
|2,562
|2,928
|6,461
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|188,360
|157,439
|48,807
|49,057
|46,560
|43,936
|35,172
|Noninterest income (loss):
|Service charges on deposits
|4,360
|4,233
|1,082
|1,137
|1,089
|1,052
|1,074
|Insurance
|11
|2,144
|3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Card interchange
|7,794
|7,855
|2,011
|2,006
|1,937
|1,840
|2,045
|Investment advisory
|11,719
|10,713
|3,074
|3,023
|2,885
|2,737
|2,555
|Company owned life insurance
|11,379
|5,487
|2,788
|2,849
|2,965
|2,777
|1,425
|Investments in limited partnerships
|1,402
|2,382
|457
|223
|307
|415
|837
|Loan servicing
|692
|716
|208
|181
|180
|123
|295
|Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net
|2,546
|726
|1,110
|847
|339
|250
|(37
|)
|Net gain on sale of loans held for sale
|737
|618
|195
|285
|140
|117
|186
|Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|931
|(100,055
|)
|225
|703
|3
|-
|(100,055
|)
|Net (loss) gain on other assets
|(506
|)
|13,614
|(225
|)
|(281
|)
|-
|-
|(19
|)
|Net loss on tax credit investments
|(1,985
|)
|(775
|)
|(446
|)
|(513
|)
|(512
|)
|(514
|)
|(636
|)
|Other
|5,875
|5,661
|1,427
|1,594
|1,281
|1,573
|1,291
|Total noninterest income (loss)
|44,955
|(46,681
|)
|11,909
|12,056
|10,617
|10,373
|(91,036
|)
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|72,813
|66,126
|19,323
|18,522
|18,070
|16,898
|17,159
|Occupancy and equipment
|15,490
|14,361
|4,104
|3,814
|3,982
|3,590
|3,791
|Professional services
|6,516
|7,702
|1,686
|1,688
|1,451
|1,691
|1,571
|Computer and data processing
|23,089
|22,689
|5,934
|5,789
|5,879
|5,487
|6,608
|Supplies and postage
|2,098
|1,935
|458
|559
|503
|578
|504
|FDIC assessments
|5,070
|5,284
|984
|1,227
|1,392
|1,467
|1,551
|Advertising and promotions
|1,810
|1,573
|482
|491
|495
|342
|465
|Amortization of intangibles
|415
|552
|100
|103
|105
|107
|109
|Provision for litigation settlement
|-
|23,022
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23,022
|Deposit-related charged-off items
|160
|20,341
|77
|144
|233
|(294
|)
|354
|Other
|14,500
|15,321
|3,571
|3,538
|3,572
|3,819
|4,270
|Total noninterest expense
|141,961
|178,906
|36,719
|35,875
|35,682
|33,685
|59,404
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|91,354
|(68,148
|)
|23,997
|25,238
|21,495
|20,624
|(115,268
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|16,487
|(26,502
|)
|4,017
|4,761
|3,963
|3,746
|(32,457
|)
|Net income (loss)
|74,867
|(41,646
|)
|19,980
|20,477
|17,532
|16,878
|(82,811
|)
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,458
|1,459
|364
|365
|364
|365
|365
|Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|$
|73,409
|$
|(43,105
|)
|$
|19,616
|$
|20,112
|$
|17,168
|$
|16,513
|$
|(83,176
|)
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Earnings (loss) per share–basic
|$
|3.65
|$
|(2.75
|)
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.82
|$
|(5.07
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share–diluted
|$
|3.61
|$
|(2.75
|)
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.81
|$
|(5.07
|)
|Cash dividends declared on common stock
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.20
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.30
|Common dividend payout ratio
|33.97
|%
|-43.64
|%
|31.63
|%
|31.00
|%
|36.47
|%
|37.80
|%
|-5.92
|%
|Dividend yield (annualized)
|3.98
|%
|4.40
|%
|3.95
|%
|4.52
|%
|4.84
|%
|5.04
|%
|4.37
|%
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.20
|%
|-0.68
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.10
|%
|-5.38
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|12.38
|%
|-8.74
|%
|12.53
|%
|13.31
|%
|11.78
|%
|11.82
|%
|-63.70
|%
|Return on average common equity (annualized)
|12.49
|%
|-9.39
|%
|12.64
|%
|13.45
|%
|11.88
|%
|11.92
|%
|-66.19
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|13.93
|%
|-10.92
|%
|14.02
|%
|14.98
|%
|13.27
|%
|13.36
|%
|-75.36
|%
|Efficiency ratio(2)
|58.13
|%
|82.35
|%
|57.43
|%
|56.78
|%
|59.68
|%
|58.79
|%
|117.13
|%
|Effective tax rate
|18.0
|%
|-38.9
|%
|16.7
|%
|18.9
|%
|18.4
|%
|18.2
|%
|-28.2
|%
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Year Ended
|2025
|2024
|December 31,
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|2025
|2024
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|$
|47,560
|$
|115,635
|$
|48,418
|$
|31,461
|$
|39,027
|$
|71,767
|$
|121,530
|Investment securities(1)
|1,070,755
|1,171,083
|1,066,829
|1,059,244
|1,071,628
|1,085,649
|1,159,863
|Loans:
|Commercial business
|714,100
|689,585
|731,314
|726,315
|720,347
|677,700
|658,038
|Commercial mortgage
|2,244,938
|2,082,846
|2,313,465
|2,239,666
|2,221,576
|2,203,899
|2,148,427
|Residential real estate loans
|647,722
|648,604
|650,190
|648,642
|645,007
|647,005
|649,549
|Residential real estate lines
|75,198
|75,951
|75,288
|75,774
|75,010
|74,709
|76,164
|Consumer indirect
|837,215
|894,720
|823,521
|838,026
|839,294
|848,282
|858,854
|Other consumer
|39,075
|45,790
|36,917
|37,741
|39,485
|42,230
|43,333
|Total loans
|4,558,248
|4,437,496
|4,630,695
|4,566,164
|4,540,719
|4,493,825
|4,434,365
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,676,563
|5,724,214
|5,745,942
|5,656,869
|5,651,374
|5,651,241
|5,715,758
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,558
|64,247
|60,404
|60,505
|60,610
|60,717
|60,824
|Total assets
|6,214,610
|6,129,430
|6,261,856
|6,159,886
|6,216,657
|6,220,187
|6,121,449
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|719,126
|734,731
|713,033
|687,978
|730,979
|745,210
|757,221
|Savings and money market
|1,933,787
|2,012,139
|1,924,952
|1,881,445
|1,953,412
|1,976,483
|1,992,059
|Time deposits
|1,633,345
|1,511,507
|1,692,138
|1,643,342
|1,631,407
|1,564,987
|1,545,071
|Short-term borrowings
|92,817
|126,192
|79,913
|110,011
|86,099
|95,223
|56,513
|Long-term borrowings, net
|122,393
|124,679
|133,242
|114,976
|116,473
|124,871
|124,795
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,501,468
|4,509,248
|4,543,278
|4,437,752
|4,518,370
|4,506,774
|4,475,659
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|941,650
|953,417
|955,880
|960,089
|923,409
|926,696
|947,428
|Total deposits
|5,227,908
|5,211,794
|5,286,003
|5,172,854
|5,239,207
|5,213,376
|5,241,779
|Total liabilities
|5,609,675
|5,653,046
|5,629,101
|5,549,575
|5,619,834
|5,640,981
|5,604,249
|Shareholders' equity
|604,935
|476,384
|632,755
|610,311
|596,823
|579,206
|517,200
|Common equity
|587,650
|459,092
|615,470
|593,026
|579,538
|561,921
|499,910
|Tangible common equity(2)
|527,092
|394,845
|555,066
|532,521
|518,928
|501,204
|439,086
|Common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|20,099
|15,683
|20,093
|20,122
|20,107
|20,073
|16,415
|Diluted
|20,318
|15,683
|20,347
|20,336
|20,294
|20,285
|16,415
|
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS: (Tax equivalent basis)
|Investment securities(3)
|4.38
|%
|2.20
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.45
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.25
|%
|2.38
|%
|Loans
|6.24
|%
|6.36
|%
|6.20
|%
|6.29
|%
|6.26
|%
|6.20
|%
|6.28
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.87
|%
|5.48
|%
|5.86
|%
|5.93
|%
|5.88
|%
|5.80
|%
|5.45
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|1.17
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.34
|%
|Savings and money market
|2.62
|%
|3.03
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.94
|%
|Time deposits
|3.99
|%
|4.66
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.88
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.31
|%
|4.53
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|2.50
|%
|2.67
|%
|1.77
|%
|2.41
|%
|1.80
|%
|2.09
|%
|0.15
|%
|Long-term borrowings, net
|5.56
|%
|5.03
|%
|6.31
|%
|5.53
|%
|5.35
|%
|5.00
|%
|5.03
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.95
|%
|3.32
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.24
|%
|Net interest rate spread
|2.92
|%
|2.16
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.01
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.21
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.53
|%
|2.86
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.35
|%
|2.91
|%
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|ASSET QUALITY DATA:
|Year Ended
|2025
|2024
|December 31,
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|2025
|2024
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans
|Beginning balance
|$
|48,041
|$
|51,082
|$
|47,292
|$
|47,291
|$
|48,964
|$
|48,041
|$
|44,678
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):
|Commercial business
|2,129
|98
|46
|123
|1,903
|57
|131
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|(367
|)
|-
|(10
|)
|(357
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|-
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|594
|(8
|)
|-
|(1
|)
|596
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Residential real estate loans
|104
|95
|(4
|)
|(25
|)
|92
|41
|(4
|)
|Residential real estate lines
|27
|-
|-
|-
|27
|-
|-
|Consumer indirect
|7,256
|7,927
|2,239
|1,926
|942
|2,149
|2,557
|Other consumer
|1,151
|566
|140
|396
|491
|124
|100
|Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
|10,891
|8,686
|2,411
|2,061
|4,050
|2,369
|2,778
|Provision for credit losses–loans
|10,236
|5,645
|2,505
|2,062
|2,377
|3,292
|6,141
|Ending balance
|$
|47,386
|$
|48,041
|$
|47,386
|$
|47,292
|$
|47,291
|$
|48,964
|$
|48,041
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):
|Commercial business
|0.30
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.80
|%
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|-0.07
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|-0.31
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|0.07
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Residential real estate loans
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.02
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|Residential real estate lines
|0.04
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Consumer indirect
|0.87
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.45
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.18
|%
|Other consumer
|2.95
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.50
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.99
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.91
|%
|Total loans
|0.24
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.25
|%
|Supplemental information (1)
|Non-performing loans:
|Commercial business
|$
|4,709
|$
|5,617
|$
|4,709
|$
|3,799
|$
|3,671
|$
|5,672
|$
|5,617
|Commercial mortgage–construction
|20,321
|20,280
|20,321
|19,794
|19,621
|19,684
|20,280
|Commercial mortgage–multifamily
|540
|-
|540
|540
|-
|-
|-
|Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied
|-
|4,773
|-
|-
|164
|4,766
|4,773
|Commercial mortgage–owner occupied
|1,095
|354
|1,095
|1,102
|-
|349
|354
|Residential real estate loans
|6,443
|6,918
|6,443
|5,877
|5,885
|6,035
|6,918
|Residential real estate lines
|374
|253
|374
|212
|299
|316
|253
|Consumer indirect
|2,155
|3,157
|2,155
|2,482
|2,571
|2,917
|3,157
|Other consumer
|118
|54
|118
|145
|225
|279
|54
|Total non-performing loans
|35,755
|41,406
|35,755
|33,951
|32,436
|40,018
|41,406
|Foreclosed assets
|94
|60
|94
|142
|142
|196
|60
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|35,849
|$
|41,466
|$
|35,849
|$
|34,093
|$
|32,578
|$
|40,214
|$
|41,466
|Total non-performing loans to total loans
|0.77
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.92
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.57
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.68
|%
|Allowance for credit losses–loans to total loans
|1.02
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|Allowance for credit losses–loans to non-performing loans
|133
|%
|116
|%
|133
|%
|139
|%
|146
|%
|122
|%
|116
|%
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Year Ended
|2025
|2024
|December 31,
|Fourth
|Third
|Second
|First
|Fourth
|2025
|2024
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Quarter
|Ending tangible assets:
|Total assets
|$
|6,274,140
|$
|6,288,052
|$
|6,143,766
|$
|6,340,492
|$
|6,117,085
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,343
|60,443
|60,564
|60,651
|60,758
|Tangible assets
|$
|6,213,797
|$
|6,227,609
|$
|6,083,202
|$
|6,279,841
|$
|6,056,327
|Ending tangible common equity:
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|611,569
|$
|604,435
|$
|584,383
|$
|572,643
|$
|551,699
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,343
|60,443
|60,564
|60,651
|60,758
|Tangible common equity
|$
|551,226
|$
|543,992
|$
|523,819
|$
|511,992
|$
|490,941
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.87
|%
|8.74
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.15
|%
|8.11
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|19,797
|20,130
|20,128
|20,110
|20,077
|Tangible common book value per share(2)
|$
|27.84
|$
|27.02
|$
|26.02
|$
|25.46
|$
|24.45
|Average tangible assets:
|Average assets
|$
|6,214,610
|$
|6,129,430
|$
|6,261,856
|$
|6,159,886
|$
|6,216,657
|$
|6,220,187
|$
|6,121,449
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,558
|64,247
|60,404
|60,505
|60,610
|60,717
|60,824
|Average tangible assets
|$
|6,154,052
|$
|6,065,183
|$
|6,201,452
|$
|6,099,381
|$
|6,156,047
|$
|6,159,470
|$
|6,060,625
|Average tangible common equity:
|Average common equity
|$
|587,650
|$
|459,092
|$
|615,470
|$
|593,026
|$
|579,538
|$
|561,921
|$
|499,910
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|60,558
|64,247
|60,404
|60,505
|60,610
|60,717
|60,824
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|527,092
|$
|394,845
|$
|555,066
|$
|532,521
|$
|518,928
|$
|501,204
|$
|439,086
|Net (loss) income available to common shareholders
|$
|73,409
|$
|(43,105
|)
|$
|19,616
|$
|20,112
|$
|17,168
|$
|16,513
|$
|(83,176
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity(3)
|13.93
|%
|-10.92
|%
|14.02
|%
|14.98
|%
|13.27
|%
|13.36
|%
|-75.36
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
