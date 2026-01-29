Zoom To Release Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2026

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more - all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.

