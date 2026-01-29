NYU Stern Creates New Artificial Intelligence Specialization For MBA Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYU Stern today announced the launch of a specialization in AI featuringinterdisciplinary elective courses for full-time and part-time MBA students. Beginning in fall 2026, Stern MBAs who opt to specialize can choose AI asareas of specialization. The specialization will require one core data science and AI class, at least one course focused on AI concepts and skills, such as a dedicated class on AI agents, and AI electives of the student's choice.

According to NYU Stern's Ilan Lobel, Fauvelais Family Professor of Data-Driven Operations, Academic Director of the Andre Koo Technology and Entrepreneurship MBA, AI specialization advisor, and leading figure in AI education:

“At Stern we have developed an AI in business curriculum that aims for both breadth and depth of AI expertise. We are creating entirely new classes where students will learn how AI can be used for core business functions such as finance and marketing, as well as hands-on classes where they will learn how to build AI agents. Our new AI specialization will get students ready to be active participants in the AI transformation happening in our economy.”

“AI agents are going to change how business gets done. In 2025, they began to fundamentally transform economic activities such as software development and customer service. More and more areas of the economy are going to be affected as AI agents get embedded into all sorts of workflows. Our Foundations of AI Agents class aims to turn our MBA students from being disrupted by AI into being AI disruptors. In the class, they will learn how agentic AI works, how to build and deploy their own AI agents, and how to use state-of-the-art agentic AI capabilities to increase their own productivity.”

If you want to learn about AI, why choose NYU Stern?



New York City location: the largest tech hub on the East Coast and the place where business and technology come together

Bench strength: 7 computer scientists on its faculty, among the highest at a business school

Agentic AI class : One of the first US business schools that offers an agentic AI class, with 10 classes overall in the specialization

Expertise: with three existing dedicated tech-related degrees and research centers including the Center for the Future of Management and Fubon Center for Technology, Business and Innovation Home to The Endless Frontier Labs: for massively scalable tech and life science startups from around the world, the Best Incubator/Accelerator/Equity in 2025 (Prix Galien Award)



What are the interdisciplinary electives in the specialization?



Introduction to AI and its Applications in Business

Foundations of AI Agents

AI in Finance

AI in Marketing Analytics

Leading in the Age of AI

Strategic Management of AI

Financial Analytics Using Python and AI Tools

Software Engineering with AI Emerging Technologies and Business Innovation



Who will be eligible to specialize in AI at Stern?



Two-year Full-time MBA students

Andre Koo Technology and Entrepreneurship MBA students

Luxury & Retail MBA students Langone Part-time MBA students

