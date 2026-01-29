The Deady Group Releases POTS Replacement Readiness Assessment To Prepare For The Copper Sunset

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Deady Group, a Trusted AdvisorTM powered by AVANT, today announced the release of its POTS Replacement Readiness Assessment, a structured self-assessment designed to help regulated organizations prepare for the accelerating phase-out of legacy POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) analog copper lines across the United States.

As major carriers continue transitioning away from aging copper infrastructure, organizations still relying on traditional analog phone service face rising costs, reduced carrier support, and increased risk of disruption. Many critical building and life safety systems remain dependent on POTS circuits, often without full visibility into where those lines still exist.

Common analog line dependencies include:

- Fire alarm and emergency notification panels

- Elevator emergency phones

- Security and access control systems

- HVAC and building monitoring lines

- Medical, campus, and other emergency communications infrastructure

For many organizations, the risk is not theoretical. It is operational.

Teams often discover these dependencies only after a failed inspection, an unexpected carrier disconnect notice, or an emergency communication test.

“POTS replacement is one of those rare infrastructure transitions where operational risk hides in plain sight,” said William Deady, Founder of The Deady Group.“Most organizations know modernization is necessary, but few have a complete inventory of where analog lines still exist across facilities, remote sites, and third-party managed systems. This assessment was built to provide clarity before outages, compliance issues, or rising carrier costs force rushed decisions.”

The readiness assessment evaluates organizational preparedness across seven critical domains:

- Analog line inventory and visibility

- Carrier contract and cost exposure

- Life safety and emergency communications dependence

- Reliability and legacy carrier support risk

- Compliance readiness for regulated environments

- Modernization planning and execution preparedness

- Cross-functional governance and executive sponsorship

Included is an interactive scoring model and readiness scorecard to help organizations quantify risk across legacy POTS circuits, uncover compliance gaps, and prioritize the next steps required for a structured analog line replacement strategy.

To support organizations moving from insight to action, the assessment also links directly to an Interactive Quick Assessment for teams that want to validate readiness quickly, along with the option to schedule a complimentary advisory call with The Deady Group for a focused, vendor-neutral modernization discussion.

The POTS Replacement Readiness Assessment for analog line replacement is available for download at:



About The Deady Group

The Deady Group is a Trusted AdvisorTM powered by AVANT, helping regulated organizations make clear, confident technology decisions when operational risk is high. The firm provides vendor-neutral guidance across POTS replacement, life safety communications infrastructure, compliance-driven modernization, and business continuity planning.