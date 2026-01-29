Theia Ventures Leads USD 1M Pre-Seed Round With Participation From Eximius Ventures In Earthsync Technologies

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Theia Ventures, India's specialist early-stage fund focused on AI, deeptech, energy transition, and decarbonization, today announced that it has led a pre-seed investment round of US$1M in EarthSync, a unified Artificial Intelligence platform for renewable energy planning, procurement, and operations. The round also saw participation from Eximius Ventures, India's first dedicated pre-seed fund, investing across Enterprise AI, Fintech & ConsumerTech.

EarthSync's Co-founders Rajat Singh & Mehul Kumar

The investment will support the development of EarthSync's AI-enabled clean energy modelling and forecasting engine, policy-enabled techno-economic optimizations, and project marketplace. EarthSync's mission is to accelerate energy transitions through big data systems, providing cloud-first clean energy finance modelling and insights platforms to energy stakeholders including Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumers, advisors, and utilities.

EarthSync is engineering a unified Artificial Intelligence platform that enables C&I enterprises, energy advisors, and Independent Power Producers to plan, procure, and manage renewable energy assets with clarity and precision. The platform combines techno-economic modelling, regulatory data, real-time simulations, and advanced AI to help users evaluate options, optimize returns, improve forecasting, and make confident, data-driven decisions before committing capital.

The EarthSync platform has already run 10 GW of solar and wind and 4 GWh of BESS simulations through pilots with key IPPs and C&I consumers, enabling decision-makers to strategize and bid for over 200 MW of solar and wind and 100 MWh of BESS projects. This fundraise will support EarthSync's team and product build-out, enable higher project and bid volumes on the marketplace, and accelerate global scaling to power the next wave of clean energy deployments.

“We are delighted to partner with the EarthSync team as they transform how C&I customers and IPPs measure and manage the performance of their renewable energy installations. Through their proprietary AI-powered tech stack, the company is well positioned to deliver an agile, customizable, and accurate engine that disrupts the conventional Excel-based or legacy software models in this sector,” said Priya Shah, Founder & GP, Theia Ventures.

“EarthSync is providing a single, trusted view of policy, pricing, and asset performance, one that every stakeholder around the table can finally rely on. We're excited to welcome EarthSync into Fund II and partner with a team that understands this problem at a systems level,” said Preeti Sampat, Partner, Eximius Ventures.

“We are thrilled to welcome Theia and Eximius as our first institutional investors, partnering with us to accelerate and simplify energy transitions for IPPs, C&I consumers, and key industry stakeholders. We are building the digital energy backbone that converts policy, technical, and climate complexity into executable intelligence, working across auto manufacturing, data centres, metal and mining, chemicals, and textiles”, said EarthSync's Co-founders Rajat Singh & Mehul Kumar.

India's clean energy market is expanding rapidly as companies seek reliable and cost-effective solutions to meet long-term power needs, driven by rising demand, supportive policy momentum, and strong investment interest. However, adoption remains challenging due to evolving state-level policies, uncertain pricing and grid conditions, stricter compliance requirements, and fragmented data that slow planning, procurement, and operations. As renewable energy becomes a core business priority, the continued growth of the open access market depends on digital decision tools that can accurately interpret policy, model demand, manage risk, and enable financially sound choices.

This is Theia Ventures' fifth investment from its new fund, which announced its first close, anchored by British International Investment, in October 2025. The fund counts Sarla Aviation, Climitra Carbon, Lemnisca, and Novyte Materials among its earlier investments and has committed to a few additional investments to be deployed within this financial year.

About EarthSync

EarthSync is engineering a unified intelligence platform that enables C&I enterprises, energy advisors, and Independent Power Producers to plan, procure, and manage renewable energy with clarity. The platform integrates regulatory intelligence, real-time simulation, and techno-economic modelling into a single workflow, turning a fragmented process into a clear and consistent system.

About Theia Ventures

Theia Ventures is one of India's first specialist early-stage funds focused on energy transition, deep tech, and decarbonization. The fund backs founders building technologies that transform industrial systems and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

About Eximius Ventures

Eximius Ventures is India's first dedicated pre-seed venture capital fund, backing ambitious founders building globally scalable companies from India. The fund follows a thesis-driven approach across fintech, consumer tech & enterprise AI, and works closely with founders from day zero to help build enduring, category-defining businesses.