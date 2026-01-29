Altor Diverted Over 1 Million Pounds Of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) From Landfills In 2025, Pledges More In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The achievement highlights Altor's growing role in EPS recycling and circular packaging systems for cold chain and protective packaging markets

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altor Solutions, a leader in cold chain and protective packaging solutions, today announced it successfully diverted more than 1 million pounds of expanded polystyrene (EPS) from landfills in 2025, marking a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainable packaging and circular material systems.

This milestone was driven by a combination effort of EPS recycling partnerships with customers, convenient EPS drop-off programs available at all 19 Altor locations, and increased adoption of EmeraldPak, Altor's packaging solution made with predominantly recycled EPS content. Together, these efforts are helping create a more resilient, closed-loop EPS recycling ecosystem across North America. For reference, 1 million pounds of EPS at typical packaging densities is enough to fill over 1,400 garbage trucks.

“Diverting over 1 million pounds of EPS in a single year is something our entire team and our customers should be proud of,” said Terry Moody, CEO of Altor Solutions.“This progress reflects what's possible when manufacturers, customers, and recyclers work together. While we're proud of what we've accomplished at Altor, this milestone represents another step toward a more regenerative approach to packaging value chains. We're excited about the future of regenerative, closed-loop systems.”

Expanded polystyrene plays a critical role in protecting cold chain pharmaceuticals, perishables, appliances, furniture, and other consumer products requiring protective packaging. Altor's recycling initiatives and the introduction of EmeraldPak are designed to preserve the performance benefits of EPS while reducing environmental impact through reuse, recovery, and recycled-content solutions.

The company reports that participation in its EPS recycling programs increased steadily throughout 2025, driven by customer demand and increased awareness of the EPS recycling stream. The adoption of EmeraldPak also accelerated as customers sought alternatives that maintain thermal performance while supporting recycled material markets.

“We are extremely proud of what we've done in 2025 with regards to closing the loop in EPS recycling, but this is just the beginning,” said Ashok Ram, SVP of Marketing at Altor Solutions.“We pledge to double our EPS landfill diversion in 2026 based on the standard set this year.”

Altor plans to continue expanding its EPS recycling infrastructure, customer education efforts, and recycled-content offerings as part of its long-term“Stairway to Green” initiative designed around creating a more regenerative future in the protection of high-value goods.

About Altor Solutions

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Altor Solutions is an innovative, engineering-focused company dedicated to designing and manufacturing top-quality industrial protective packaging products and cold-chain packaging solutions and services for the life sciences and perishable goods sectors. Established in 1957, Altor Solutions offers a diverse range of materials, including traditional plastics and sustainable, plant-based options. The company operates advanced facilities across North America, specializing in the production and assembly of essential components for protective packaging, OEM parts, and temperature-controlled containers. For more information, please visit .

