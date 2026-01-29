QU, Qatar Tourism Sign Cooperation Agreement For Endowed Chair In Business Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar Tourism to strengthen collaboration across research, education, consultancy, and training, while supporting the Endowed Chair in Business Sustainability in line with sustainable development goals and the development of national capacities.

The agreement was signed by QU President, Dr. Omar Al Ansari, and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, in the presence of a number of officials from both entities.

The agreement aims to strengthen joint cooperation through the exchange of expertise and knowledge, enhance scientific and research collaboration, organise conferences, seminars, workshops, and lectures, and deliver training programs that develop competencies and build the capacities of Qatari society.

This collaboration supports the role of both parties in knowledge production and community service and aligns with Qatar's national development priorities.

As part of this collaboration, the agreement stipulates the funding of the Endowed Chair in Business Sustainability, with both parties jointly overseeing the selection and appointment of the Chair holder no later than the start of the Fall 2026 academic semester.

In a statement, QU President, Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, said, "This agreement reflects Qatar University's commitment to strengthening national partnerships that contribute to the advancement of applied scientific research, support sustainability concepts, and link academic knowledge with the needs of vital sectors in the country, thereby contributing to the preparation of national cadres capable of advancing sustainable business."

For his part, HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said: "We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Qatar University, a leading national institution, through this agreement. By fostering collaboration in research, education, and professional training, we aim to align academic expertise with the evolving needs of the labour market, particularly in the tourism sector. This cooperation will enhance knowledge exchange, build research capabilities, and contribute to a competitive and sustainable business environment that supports Qatar's long-term economic growth."