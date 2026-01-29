Junior Miners Take Center Stage As Record Gold Prices Trigger Search For High-Grade Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup News Commentary – The gold market is entering a major shift where supply shortages are driving investors toward high-quality assets. The World Gold Council now projects that gold could surge another 15% to 30% from current levels[1]. This tightening supply is causing a massive re-rating of companies that control large district-scale projects[2]. This new environment is putting a bright spotlight on Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR), Tectonic Metals (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF), Goldsky Resources (TSXV: GSKR) (OTCQX: GSKRF), Benz Mining (TSXV: BZ) (OTCPK: BENZF), and Cassiar Gold (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGGLCF).

Smaller producers are already leading the market after outperforming large-cap mining stocks by 13% during 2025[3]. Major gold companies are now using their record cash flows to buy up proven assets instead of taking on the risk of new exploration[4]. For the retail investor, the real opportunity is in finding the junior platforms that offer the most direct leverage to rising prices through high-grade discovery.

Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR) is a Canadian mineral exploration company that has just taken a major step forward in its strategy to build a portfolio of high-grade precious metal projects across proven mining jurisdictions. The company announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Valcheta Exploraciones S.A.S. to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Gran Esperanza Project, a district-scale epithermal gold-silver property in Río Negro Province, Argentina.

For investors unfamiliar with the company, Golden Goose Resources is focused on exploring and advancing gold, silver, and lithium assets in both South America and Canada. Gran Esperanza now represents what management describes as a transformative addition to the portfolio, covering approximately 44,400 hectares of year-round accessible terrain.

"Signing the Definitive Agreement for Gran Esperanza represents an important milestone and transformative step for Golden Goose," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose. "The Project stands out due to its favorable structural and geological setting, confirmation of numerous surface-exposed vein networks, excellent historical reported grades, and outstanding site access. During a site visit in December, our team visited confirmed gold-mineralized veins on the property. Despite being preliminary, these results and observed vein density are very encouraging. The information collected to date positions Gran Esperanza as a compelling, drill-ready exploration project with the potential to rapidly deliver high-impact results. We look forward to advancing the project through systematic surface exploration programs on the property."

The Gran Esperanza Project sits in the Los Menucos District within the North Patagonian Massif, a region gaining attention for its high-grade precious metal potential. Historical work on the property has mapped over 10 kilometres of low-sulfidation epithermal gold veins exposed at surface, with veins averaging between one and five metres in width.

Perhaps most compelling for investors, historical channel sampling has returned grades up to 2.0 metres at 24.0 grams per tonne gold, while rock chip samples have hit as high as 24.4 grams per tonne gold. During a December 2025 site visit, Golden Goose Resources collected four rock-chip samples from exposed mineralized veins, with three returning gold values above 2.0 grams per tonne, including one sample grading 14.34 grams per tonne gold.

The property benefits from excellent infrastructure, located just two kilometres from a paved highway with gentle topography and numerous secondary roads providing year-round access. Adding to the project's appeal, Golden Goose Resources is surrounded by major operators in the district, including Southern Copper, which controls an adjacent ready-to-drill target.

Tectonic Metals (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) has delivered a 364 gram-metre bonanza intercept at Chicken Mountain returning 9.94 grams per tonne gold over 36.58 metres including 15.73 grams per tonne over 22.86 metres with 104.23 grams per tonne over 3.05 metres on its 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project in Alaska. The company achieved 100 percent drill success across 176 holes with 61 percent ending in mineralization, demonstrating over 3 kilometers of continuous strike length with mineralization beginning at or near surface.

"There aren't many times in your career when you can announce a 364 gram-meter intercept and follow that with '...and by the way, the project boasts a 100% drill success across 176 drill holes,'" said Tony Reda, President and CEO of Tectonic Metals. "That combination is rare in exploration."

Multiple higher-grade corridors are emerging across Chicken Mountain with assay results pending from 34 additional drill holes completed during the 18,373-metre 2025 program. Tectonic Metals is advancing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate while maintaining substantial exploration upside across multiple targets including Alpha Bowl, Black Creek and Golden Apex.

Goldsky Resources (TSXV: GSKR) (OTCQX: GSKRF) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 55% interest in the Barsele Gold Project from Agnico Eagle for US$20 million cash, 75.5 million shares, and a 2% NSR royalty. The transaction consolidates 100% ownership of Barsele, which hosts 320,781 ounces of gold in Indicated resources and 1.83 million ounces in Inferred resources across approximately 25,000 hectares in northern Sweden.

"The acquisition of the remaining 55% interest in the Barsele project from Agnico is a transformational milestone in Goldsky's history and future growth," said Russell Bradford, President and CEO of Goldsky Resources. "We now have 100% control of what we believe has the potential to become a tier one gold project in a world class mining jurisdiction in Sweden."

Following the C$80 million fundraising completed in September 2025, Goldsky Resources is well-resourced to significantly increase development of the project. Agnico Eagle will become approximately 32.5% shareholder in Goldsky and will provide transition support for nine months following the expected Q2 2026 closing.

Benz Mining (TSXV: BZ) (OTCPK: BENZF) reported ultra high-grade shallow drilling results at its Icon discovery within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia, including 13 metres at 29.0 g/t gold from 60 metres. The infill drilling program has revealed significant high-grade zones within a large-scale bulk mineralization system that continues to demonstrate 200 metre intercepts at 1.0 g/t gold.

"Results from the latest drilling at Icon and Tuxedo continue to reinforce our view that this is a large, coherent mineralised system with genuine scale," said Mark Lynch-Staunton, CEO of Benz Mining. "At Icon, infill drilling is delivering exactly what we want to see - improved continuity, increasing confidence in the system, and the emergence of high-grade zones within a broad mineralised envelope."

The combined Icon-Tuxedo corridor extends over 3 kilometres of strike with only 30% tested to date, forming a mineralized system up to 400 metres wide. Benz Mining plans systematic drilling throughout 2026 to test the full extent of the Icon trend at depths of 300-500 metres.

Cassiar Gold (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) intersected new quartz veining with visible gold, significantly extending mineralization at the Newcoast regional prospect with drill hole 25NC-017 returning 15.7 metres of 3.80 g/t gold including 176.50 g/t gold over 0.3 metres. The 2025 drill program comprised 7,308 metres over 20 drill holes at the project in northern British Columbia, with results identifying a new higher-grade, visible gold-bearing structure that successfully expanded known mineralization along key structural trends.

"We are pleased with the final results of the 2025 drill program," said Marco Roque, President and CEO of Cassiar Gold. "From a business perspective, as we continue to advance our priority exploration targets, we are looking forward to broadening our focus in 2026 to highlight our project's unique advantages amid record gold prices, including established infrastructure and valuable optionality from past-producing high-grade mines."

The company is initiating an assessment of unmined higher-grade mineralization from historical underground mines that yielded approximately 315,000 ounces of gold at average head grades between 10 and 20 grams per tonne. Cassiar Gold also plans to evaluate previous testing programs at a historical tailings management facility to support further metallurgical testing and establish gold recovery potential.

