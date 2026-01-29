403
Revoptimum Launches 'Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic' To Help Independent Hotels Identify Hidden Profit Loss
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RevOptimum Revenue Management today announced the launch of its Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic, a structured evaluation designed to help independent and boutique hotels identify where revenue may be silently leaking across pricing, distribution channels, demand alignment, and operational practices.
Revenue leakage is often difficult to detect through standard reporting alone. Industry research suggests hoteliers estimate approximately 6% of revenue has been lost to rate leakage in the past year. In parallel, commission-based distribution can place pressure on margins, as OTA commission ranges are commonly cited around 15–25% across industry sources.
👉 Learn more about the Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic
The Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic is designed as a“truth-finding” assessment that provides hotels with clearer insight into revenue performance across key areas, including:
Pricing and restriction alignment
Channel and margin mix
Demand signals and opportunity timing
Inventory allocation patterns
Performance gaps and estimated financial impact
“This diagnostic was built for owners who feel their hotel is busy, but profitability is capped,” said Marisol Frothingham, Founder of RevOptimum.“It helps identify the most common revenue leaks first, so next steps are strategic-not reactive.”
👉 Hotels can run the diagnostic here
Hotels interested in gaining clarity before investing in broader changes can access the diagnostic directly through RevOptimum's website.
👉 Run the Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic
About RevOptimum
RevOptimum is a hotel revenue management consultancy focused on helping independent hotels improve profitability through structured revenue strategy, pricing alignment, channel optimization, and performance systems.
