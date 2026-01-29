Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Revoptimum Launches 'Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic' To Help Independent Hotels Identify Hidden Profit Loss


2026-01-29 09:16:35
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RevOptimum Revenue Management today announced the launch of its Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic, a structured evaluation designed to help independent and boutique hotels identify where revenue may be silently leaking across pricing, distribution channels, demand alignment, and operational practices.

Revenue leakage is often difficult to detect through standard reporting alone. Industry research suggests hoteliers estimate approximately 6% of revenue has been lost to rate leakage in the past year. In parallel, commission-based distribution can place pressure on margins, as OTA commission ranges are commonly cited around 15–25% across industry sources.

The Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic is designed as a“truth-finding” assessment that provides hotels with clearer insight into revenue performance across key areas, including:

Pricing and restriction alignment

Channel and margin mix

Demand signals and opportunity timing

Inventory allocation patterns

Performance gaps and estimated financial impact

“This diagnostic was built for owners who feel their hotel is busy, but profitability is capped,” said Marisol Frothingham, Founder of RevOptimum.“It helps identify the most common revenue leaks first, so next steps are strategic-not reactive.”

Hotels interested in gaining clarity before investing in broader changes can access the diagnostic directly through RevOptimum's website.

About RevOptimum

RevOptimum is a hotel revenue management consultancy focused on helping independent hotels improve profitability through structured revenue strategy, pricing alignment, channel optimization, and performance systems.

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

