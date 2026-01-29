Netsol Water Successfully Installs 50 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant With Lamella At JSW Odisha

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 29, 2026 4:34 am - Netsol Water successfully installed a 50 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant with Lamella Clarifier at JSW Odisha, ensuring efficient wastewater treatment, regulatory compliance, and water reuse while supporting sustainable industrial operations.

Netsol Water, a leading water and wastewater treatment solutions provider in India, is proud to announce the successful installation and commissioning of a 50 KLD (Kilolitres per Day) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) equipped with an advanced Lamella Clarifier at JSW Steel's facility in Paradeep, Odisha.

This strategic deployment marks a significant milestone in wastewater management for the region's industrial sector, aligning with JSW's commitment to sustainable operations and environmental stewardship. The new STP will play a key role in treating sewage and industrial wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental standards and supporting water reuse initiatives.

The system incorporates a Lamella Clarifier - a high-efficiency separation technology designed to enhance solid-liquid separation performance while minimizing footprint and operational costs. With this installation, Netsol Water demonstrates its ability to deliver robust and scalable wastewater treatment systems tailored to client needs across industrial settings.

“We are delighted to partner with JSW Odisha on this important project,” said a spokesperson from Netsol Water.“This installation reflects our ongoing commitment to helping industries adopt effective wastewater solutions that not only meet regulatory requirements but also contribute to resource conservation and environmental protection.”

The 50 KLD STP will treat wastewater generated on site, significantly reducing pollutant loads before discharge or reuse. The integration of lamella clarification enhances the plant's capability to deliver cleaner effluent with lower turbidity, making it suitable for further reuse applications - such as landscaping, flushing, or industrial processes - thereby conserving fresh water supplies.

Netsol Water has long been recognised as a trusted provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions across India, offering a wide range of STP capacities from small-scale to large industrial plants. The company's expertise in customised design, turnkey implementation, and after-sales support has positioned it as a preferred partner for organisations aiming to manage wastewater responsibly and efficiently.

About Netsol Water

Netsol Water is a leading manufacturer and solutions provider of water and wastewater treatment systems in India. Offering a comprehensive portfolio that spans sewage treatment, effluent treatment, and industrial water purification, Netsol Water combines proven technologies and expert engineering to deliver efficient, cost-effective treatment solutions with strong environmental impact.