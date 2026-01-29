

Environmental Fellow, Center for the Environment, Harvard University Fellow in Science, Technology, and Public Policy, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School

Roxana Shafiee works at the intersection of science, technology, and policymaking with a focus on energy, climate change, and the environment.

Roxana's current research investigates the potential role of green hydrogen in the energy transition, and cost-effective opportunities for heat pump adoption.

Roxana earned her PhD in biological oceanography at the University of Oxford, developing our understanding of how marine microbial life will respond to climate change. Roxana's research has been published in high-impact journals like Nature Geoscience, ISME Journal, and Environmental Microbiology.

In 2021, Roxana was an Environment, Climate Change and Energy Researcher at the Scottish Parliament, where she led the Parliament's research on blue carbon policy. In this role Roxana also supported parliamentary business on a wide range of energy and environmental issues, including hydrogen energy, energy from waste incineration, and fisheries policy. In 2023, Roxana was awarded the Foster and Coco Stanback Fellowship in Global Environmental Science at the California Institute of Technology.

Roxana enjoys engaging broader audiences through media appearances, teaching, and her science writing. Further information on Roxana's work can be found on her website.

2023–present Environmental Fellow, Harvard University

2021 University of Oxford, D.Phil.

2024 Carbon Abatement Costs of Green Hydrogen Across End-use Sectors, Joule

ExperienceEducationPublications