Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $3.97 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test Coverage Analytics Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global test coverage analytics AI market is experiencing robust growth, estimated to expand from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 24.6%. By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach $3.97 billion, driven by the integration of AI and machine learning in software development, predictive analytics, and shift-left testing practices. Key factors fueling this growth include the adoption of DevOps and agile methodologies, increasing software complexity, and a focus on software quality and cost effectiveness.

Cloud-based applications are a significant growth driver in this market. Their scalability, remote accessibility, and cost-efficiency contribute to the increased demand for AI-driven test coverage analytics, enhancing software testing processes. A noteworthy development was reported by Flexera, indicating a rise in multi-cloud usage from 87% in 2023 to 89% in 2024, underscoring the trend towards cloud adoption.

Industry leaders like Parasoft and Tricentis are leading the charge in AI innovations. Parasoft introduced an agentic AI for API test generation, potentially reducing manual test creation efforts by up to 90%. Similarly, Tricentis's acquisition of SeaLights aims to enhance its AI-powered quality platform with predictive analytics for better risk management. Key market players include Keysight Technologies, Perforce Software, SonarSource, and SmartBear Software, among others.

Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region. Countries such as the USA, China, India, and Japan are pivotal to this growth. The market dynamics are also influenced by rapid changes in global trade relations and tariffs, with U.S. trade tensions impacting production costs and supply chains. Consequently, the sector is focusing on domestic production and supplier diversification.

The AI test coverage analytics market comprises software and services that optimize code coverage within testing workflows, catered to sectors including banking, healthcare, IT, and manufacturing. The market's value is determined by revenue from service offerings, exclusive of resale or supply chain transactions.

This comprehensive analysis captures current and future market scenarios, offering insights for stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape. The focus on AI automation and efficient testing processes provides a strategic edge in software development, promising continued market expansion and innovation.

Key Attributes:

