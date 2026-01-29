403
Customweather Expands Historical Climate Data Offerings With Highest Resolution ERA5 Land Data And Unique Point Delivery
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CustomWeather, Inc. announces it has expanded its already-robust historical climate data offerings to include ERA5 Land data at 9-km resolution in both hourly and daily time steps. The ERA Land Data is in addition to the ERA5 Observational Data already available at 25km resolution. A critical component to training machine learning/AI models and a key feature of CustomWeather's Historical Climate Data is the ability to request only the specific data needed via the CustomWeather Cloud Weather Service (CWS) for point delivery in JSON or XML via API or gridded delivery as netCDF. This negates the need to download huge datasets that is typically required for access to these types of data, which quickly becomes unwieldy and can consume resources unnecessarily.
This latest ERA5 addition to the CustomWeather Historical Climate Data collection complements other key model data offerings including CFSR, SMAP, NLDAS, CMORPH and MRMS. For more information about CustomWeather's Historical Climate Data, visit /products/historical-data-analytics/
CustomWeather offers one of the most robust troves of Historical Climate Data in the industry, an invaluable resource across numerous industries including Agriculture, Energy, Renewables, Water Management and Construction. Significant demand is currently in Machine Learning/AI, where ERA5 is the premier dataset for training of AI Weather Prediction systems.
