Press Freedom Faces Intensifying Threat
(MENAFN) More than 300 reporters continue to be detained around the world for the fifth year in a row, with Israel identified as the third-largest incarcerator of media professionals, based on the latest annual tally released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
“For the fifth year in a row, more than 300 journalists were imprisoned worldwide as of the end of 2025, according to CPJ’s annual prison census.
These record-setting numbers reflect growing authoritarianism and escalating numbers of armed conflicts worldwide. Often, journalists are held under cruel and life-threatening conditions -- a 'cemetery of the living,' as one freed Palestinian prisoner described it,” according to CPJ’s 2025 Prison Census.
As of December 1, Israel had detained 29 journalists, making up roughly 9% of all incarcerated media workers globally.
“Israel, the only country on the worst jailers’ list that is traditionally considered a democracy, began imprisoning Palestinian journalists rapidly following the start of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023.
“Often, journalists are imprisoned on undisclosed charges or held without charge in arbitrary detention -- in contravention of international law. While Israeli citizens enjoy some civil rights and freedoms, legal experts identify a radically different standard of justice for Palestinians in its occupied territory. Israel arrested more than 90 journalists during the course of the war,” it added.
China remained at the top of the ranking for the third consecutive year, holding 50 journalists in custody, which equals 15% of the worldwide total.
Myanmar moved into second place with 30 imprisoned journalists, climbing from third position in 2024.
According to findings by CPJ, the 10 most severe jailers are responsible for almost three-quarters of the 330 journalists currently detained across the globe.
Azerbaijan reappeared among the top 10 offenders for the first time since 2018, with 24 journalists behind bars—nearly twice the figure from the previous year—following an extended campaign against independent media outlets.
