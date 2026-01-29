Splan Appoints Doug Greenwald As Senior Director Of Sales Identity & Access Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Splan, a leader in Enterprise Physical Identity & Access Management PIAM, Mobile Credentials, and Visitor Management Solutions, today announced the appointment of Doug Greenwald as Senior Director of Sales.

In this role, Doug will lead Splan's nationwide sales initiatives to deliver Physical Identity & Access Management, Employee Badge for Wallet, and AI Security Insights to technology partners and customers. Splan's commitment to growth will see expanded sales leadership as increasing demand for automation and deeply integrated solutions are prioritized by organizations seeking to streamline security operations in 2026 and beyond.

Doug brings 20 years of experience in physical security with an emphasis on data-driven outcomes and tailored, measurable approaches to optimize the identity journey. He is widely recognized as a trusted advisor in the physical identity ecosystem, with a proven track record of building strategic partnerships and driving enterprise identity technology adoption.

“Doug's background and industry credibility is exceptional,” said Madhu Gourineni, CEO of Splan.“His deep expertise in identity management and credentials marks an important milestone as we accelerate our growth in PIAM and expand our enterprise footprint.”

“Doug has a rare ability to connect complex identity and access challenges with real business outcomes,” said Chris Garren, Vice President of Global Sales at Splan.“His experience leading enterprise PIAM initiatives and partner-driven sales motions will be instrumental as we scale globally and deepen our engagement with large enterprises and system integrators.”

Doug's prior experience and industry reputation reinforces Splan's commitment to delivering best-in-class identity solutions while strengthening relationships across the broader security and identity access management ecosystem. According to Doug Greenwald, Senior Director of Sales at Splan,“Physical security systems have historically been built on implicit trust, while modern IAM is rooted in Zero Trust-largely due to legacy architectures rather than any failing of the industry itself. As physical and digital identity converge, we've reached an inflection point where integrating IAM practices into physical access becomes essential to delivering a secure and compliant workplace”. Greenwald goes on to add,“Being able to join Splan and have a purpose-built solution to deliver a modern and enterprise-ready physical identity governance platform is incredibly important to this professional journey I have been on. To reduce technical debt and provide a more predictable time to value over legacy PIAM or siloed security solutions aligns with my excitement to help make our customers' security better in ways that are both practical and enduring.”

About Splan

Splan delivers a unified platform inclusive of physical identity management, mobile credentialing, enterprise visitor management, and AI-driven physical security solutions designed to meet the evolving security needs of modern enterprises. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and trusted partnerships, Splan helps organizations secure people, places, and identities with complete confidence.

