Samruk-Kazyna, China's SPIC Mull Over Wind Power Project In Kazakhstan's Pavlodar
The project is being implemented under the framework of an intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and China.
In 2025, wind measurement masts were installed, providing critical data for subsequent design phases. Furthermore, an agreement on the power dispatch scheme has been reached with Kazakhstan's national grid operator, KEGOC, marking a significant step toward integrating the future wind farm into the country's energy infrastructure.
Samruk-Kazyna also highlighted that the next phase of the project will involve the signing of an Investment Agreement with Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.
The wind farm is expected to be commissioned by the second quarter of 2029.
State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of China's largest state-owned energy firms, operates numerous investment projects in the electric power sector across more than 40 countries globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment