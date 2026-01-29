Samruk-Kazyna, China's SPIC Mull Over Wind Power Project In Kazakhstan's Pavlodar

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna, and Chen Habin, Deputy CEO of the Chinese State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), discussed the progress of the 1 GW wind power project in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

The project is being implemented under the framework of an intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and China.

In 2025, wind measurement masts were installed, providing critical data for subsequent design phases. Furthermore, an agreement on the power dispatch scheme has been reached with Kazakhstan's national grid operator, KEGOC, marking a significant step toward integrating the future wind farm into the country's energy infrastructure.

Samruk-Kazyna also highlighted that the next phase of the project will involve the signing of an Investment Agreement with Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy.

The wind farm is expected to be commissioned by the second quarter of 2029.

State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), one of China's largest state-owned energy firms, operates numerous investment projects in the electric power sector across more than 40 countries globally.