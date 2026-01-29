403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Crude oil extended its rally for a third consecutive session today, supported by rising geopolitical tensions, severe winter weather disrupting US output, and a surprise draw in US crude inventories. Together, these factors kept the market focused on immediate supply risks and sustained the rebound.
Markets reacted to renewed geopolitical risk sin the Middle East. President Trump has renewed pressure on Iran, while a US naval’group’s arrival in the region has fueled disruption fears.
At the same time, Winter Storm Fern has created supply tightness in the US, with estimates of up to 2 million bpd temporarily shut down. The bullish tone was reinforced by EIA data showing US crude inventories fell by 2.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel build.
Still, the upside remains capped by the 2026 balance. The market could continue to face the risk of an oversupply, which could cap short term gains and weigh on the market long term.
Markets reacted to renewed geopolitical risk sin the Middle East. President Trump has renewed pressure on Iran, while a US naval’group’s arrival in the region has fueled disruption fears.
At the same time, Winter Storm Fern has created supply tightness in the US, with estimates of up to 2 million bpd temporarily shut down. The bullish tone was reinforced by EIA data showing US crude inventories fell by 2.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel build.
Still, the upside remains capped by the 2026 balance. The market could continue to face the risk of an oversupply, which could cap short term gains and weigh on the market long term.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment