Artificial Intelligence Purchase Order Matching Research Report 2025: $4.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Purchase Order Matching Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The purchase order matching artificial intelligence (POAI) market is poised for robust growth, with its size expanding from $1.59 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $2.0 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%. This surge is attributed to the increasing digitization of procurement operations and rising demand for seamless supplier management systems. Furthermore, the market is projected to grow to $4.85 billion by 2029, maintaining a strong CAGR of 24.8%.

Driving this growth is the escalating need for automation in procurement, growing AI adoption in supply chains, and an emphasis on reducing manual errors and optimizing operational efficiency. Key trends include enhancements in machine learning for PO matching, advancements in automated invoice reconciliation, and the development of cloud-based intelligent procurement platforms.

The expansion of the POAI market is largely fueled by the demand for automation in procurement and financial processes, enabling organizations to manage large volumes of data with enhanced accuracy and efficiency. The implementation of AI aids in automating invoice verification against purchase orders, reducing manual errors, and accelerating payment cycles. An OECD report highlighted the emergence of sector-specific central purchasing bodies (CPBs) in numerous countries, reinforcing the global shift towards automated procurement solutions.

Among industry leaders, technological advancements such as automatic 3-way matching are being prioritized to enhance efficiency and transparency. This technology reconciles purchase orders, goods receipts, and invoices automatically, minimizing errors and streamlining financial processes. Settle, a US-based platform, recently launched an automatic 3-way matching feature, enhancing procurement automation for e-commerce and consumer packaged goods brands.

Significant industry activity includes the acquisition of Coupa Software Inc. by Thoma Bravo, L.P. for approximately $8 billion, aimed at bolstering enterprise software capabilities through Coupa's advanced spend management solutions. Major market players include IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, GEP Worldwide, and others, all contributing to advancements in POAI technology.

Geographically, North America dominated the POAI market in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to experience the highest growth rate. The market report covers various regions, including Europe, America, and the Middle East. Notably, global trade tensions and tariffs are expected to impact the information technology sector, particularly concerning production costs and supply chain disruptions.

The POAI market encompasses software and services that automate data verification across invoices, receipts, and purchase orders. This sector includes invoice processing, fraud detection, compliance management, and payment reconciliation, serving industries such as banking, retail, healthcare, and logistics. The market is supported by entities offering services like consulting, process assessment, and system integration, alongside products like invoice matching software and related AI platforms.

The comprehensive industry report offers insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and future projections, enabling stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on market opportunities. As the market advances, it continues to shift towards greater efficiency, accuracy, and innovation in procurement and financial operations.

Report Scope:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Application: Invoice Processing; Fraud Detection; Compliance Management; Payment Reconciliation; Others

End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Retail; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Logistics; Others Key Companies : International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, GEP Worldwide LLC, and others.

Key Attributes:

