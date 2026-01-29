Artificial Intelligence Request For Proposal (RFP) Response Automation Research Report 2025: $2.43 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Request for Proposal (RFP) Response Automation Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The request for proposal (RFP) response automation artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing rapid growth, with its size expected to increase from $0.9 billion in 2024 to $1.1 billion in 2025, at a remarkable CAGR of 22.1%. This growth is fueled by rising digital transformations in procurement and sales, the need for data-driven proposal responses, and the push to shorten sales cycles. As organizations prioritize analytics for decision-making, AI's role in ensuring accuracy and consistency becomes pivotal.

Looking towards 2029, the RFP response automation AI market is projected to reach $2.43 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 21.7%. Key growth factors include the demand for faster RFP processes, reduction of manual efforts, and enhanced competitive positioning. The period will witness technological advancements, such as improved cloud-based platforms, document parsing, predictive analytics, secure AI systems, and multilingual RFP handling.

Digital transformation initiatives are instrumental in driving the market's expansion. By adopting digital technologies, organizations aim to improve operations and deliver personalized digital experiences. RFP automation AI enhances these initiatives by streamlining processes, cutting response times, and enabling strategic client engagement. A notable example is the increase in digital transformation investments, projected to soar from $2.5 trillion in 2024 to $3.9 trillion by 2027, according to Backlinko LLC.

Companies in the RFP response automation AI space are focusing on technologies like natural language processing (NLP) to improve RFP responses' efficiency. For instance, Assette LLC unveiled an AI-powered module in May 2025 to optimize RFP processes for asset managers, significantly cutting down response times and ensuring compliance.

In corporate developments, Unanet Inc. acquired GovPro AI Inc. in November 2024, aiming to enhance proposal writing capabilities using AI, reducing RFP response time by 70% and costs by 50%. This acquisition highlights the strategic moves in the sector to leverage AI for market advantage.

Key market players include Icertis Inc., Zycus Inc., PandaDoc, Responsive, and others. With North America leading the market in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses various applications and sectors, including BFSI, IT, healthcare, and government.

The sector is adjusting to global trade disruptions and tariffs, impacting hardware and software deployments. Companies are turning towards domestic components and AI-driven solutions to mitigate costs and enhance resilience. The market research report offers comprehensive insights into these dynamics, covering critical market statistics, trends, and strategic recommendations.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Component (Software; Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud; on-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises), Application (Proposal Management; Document Automation; Compliance Management; Workflow Automation; Other Applications), End User (BFSI; IT and Telecom; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Government; Other End Users).

Subsegments: Software (Standalone; Platform-Based), Services (Consulting and Implementation; Support and Maintenance; Training). Key Companies: Icertis Inc., Zycus Inc., PandaDoc, Responsive, Conveyor Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:

