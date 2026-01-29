403
Quote by Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited
(MENAFN- dentsu) The Union Budget 2026 is a strategic move that will trigger a power infrastructure transformation in India as the country enters the next stage of economic development. To firms such as Skipper Limited that are leading in boosting the backbone of the transmission and distribution in the country, we are of the opinion that this Budget does not only need to enhance the momentum of the last few years, but entrench more reforms and financial incentives that will unlock sustainable growth along the power value chain.
The emphasis on reforms in the power distribution such as the measured impetus towards performance-based structures and the increased implementation of smart metering systems will be essential. Such efforts do not only enhance the transparency of bills and efficiency of operations but also enhance financial sustainability of DISCOMs in the long run, which is a necessity in the existence of a dynamic and robust power sector.
In addition to distribution, the power industry is undergoing a structural transformation in which the renewable energy and storage is the core of India energy transition. The Budget will give us the additional backing we need to expand renewable capacity additions and enable a faster pace of grid modernisation and improve energy storage systems that will provide reliability as variable renewable generation rises. This assistance must be accompanied with certainty on the policy front that can enable local production of essential power equipment in line with the overall goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
At Skipper, we will facilitate this move by investing in the sophisticated T&D systems, power infrastructure solutions and grid enabling technologies. We also wish to see the next Budget strengthening fiscal and policy incentives that will ensure that the power sector in India is efficient, competitive and future ready. This will not only assist in meeting national targets but also to make India a world leader in power infrastructure excellence.”
