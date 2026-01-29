Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2025: $4.72 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assortment Gap Analysis Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The assortment gap analysis artificial intelligence (AI) market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to escalate from $1.82 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. This expansion stems from increased investments in AI technologies, heightened demand for precise demand forecasting, widespread adoption of data analytics tools, and the imperative for efficient inventory management. As competition intensifies within the retail and e-commerce sectors, the role of AI-driven assortment gap analysis becomes even more critical.

Forecasts hint at a surge to $4.72 billion by 2029, a CAGR of 21%, driven by greater AI adoption in retail, a focus on inventory optimization, and consumer demand for personalized product offerings. Key trends include advances in predictive analytics, development of real-time demand forecasting, AI innovations for inventory management, and improvements in machine learning tools for assortment planning.

The push towards personalized shopping experiences significantly contributes to market dynamics. Brands aiming to deliver bespoke offerings are leveraging AI to tailor products, recommendations, and promotions, aligning with individual consumer behaviors. This shift is evident with platforms like Etsy, which recorded a 4.1% growth in gross merchandise sales in 2024 due to increased demand for personalized items.

Industry leaders are focusing on technologically advanced AI solutions for retail optimization. These include tools for enhanced merchandising efficiency, precise demand forecasting, and exceptional shopping experiences. Centric Software's 2025 upgrades to its Planning platform are a testament to this trend, offering AI-driven capabilities that enhance margins and reduce cycle times and inventory, thus fostering data-driven decision-making.

Strategic acquisitions also play a pivotal role. Vision Group's acquisition of Hivery highlights a push to enhance capabilities in space planning and retail execution through hyperlocal AI-driven simulations, consolidating its competitive stance. Hivery's expertise in store-level optimization further underscores the industry's drive towards predictive ROI solutions.

Major players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and others, with North America being the largest market in 2024 and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth. The report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with countries ranging from the USA to India.

External economic factors such as U.S. tariffs are impacting this sector, particularly in IT hardware and software. Firms are navigating these challenges through domestic manufacturing investments, supplier diversification, and AI adoption, aiming for sustained operational efficiency amidst global trade disruptions.

The attached market research report dives into comprehensive analytics, offering insights into global market size, regional shares, market segments, and emerging opportunities. It prepares stakeholders to capitalize on current trends and future prospects, reinforcing the pivotal role of AI in optimizing assortment strategies across diverse business applications.

The assortment gap analysis AI market revolves around two primary components-software and services-delivered via cloud and on-premises models. Applications span across retail, e-commerce, consumer goods, and more, catering to an array of end-users, thereby enhancing data-driven inventory management and predicting consumer behavior with precision.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises

Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

Application: Retail; E-commerce; Consumer Goods; Grocery; Fashion and Apparel End User: BFSI; IT and Telecom; Healthcare; Government; Retail; Other Sectors

Subsegments:



Software: Predictive Analytics; Machine Learning Platforms; NLP; Computer Vision; Data Management; BI Tools Services: Consulting; Implementation; Support; Integration; Managed Services; Technical Assistance

Key Attributes:

