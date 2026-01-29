Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Research Report 2025: $6.73 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated synthetic tabular dataset market has dramatically expanded and is poised for further growth. Valued at $1.36 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.88 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 37.9%, driven by data protection regulations and enhanced data governance programs. Looking ahead, this market is expected to escalate to $6.73 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 37.6%, fueled by stricter data provenance and consent regulations, heightened privacy law penalties, and increased data localization mandates.

This burgeoning market is underscored by a focus on responsible data governance with significant adoption across industries. The integration of cutting-edge technologies like generative adversarial networks and diffusion models is propelling the market, along with federal and decentralized learning methods optimized for privacy and data synthesis. Companies are integrating homomorphic encryption to assure privacy while generating high-fidelity synthetic datasets. Privacy, security, and compliance remain key growth drivers, as businesses aim to mitigate data breach risks and regulatory penalties while protecting sensitive data.

Noteworthy advancements in the sector include the incorporation of auto-regressive tabular generative networks (ARGN) within open-source synthetic data software development kits (SDKs). For instance, MOSTLY AI introduced the MOSTLY AI Synthetic Data SDK, leveraging TabularARGN to generate high-quality channels, emphasizing speed, built-in differential privacy, and fairness controls.

NVIDIA Corporation's acquisition of Gretel Labs, Inc. exemplifies strategic moves within the industry, aimed at enhancing the generative capabilities and robustness of large language models. This acquisition is expected to leverage Gretel's expertise in privacy-preserving data technology to support NVIDIA's AI and cloud solutions, enabling realistic dataset generation for model training.

Leading players in this forward-looking market include International Business Machines Corporation, DataRobot, K2View, Anonos, and many more, showing a strong competitive landscape accentuated by technological innovation.

Geographically, North America dominated in 2024; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward, influenced by rapid technological adoption and increased investments in synthetic data solutions. Countries like the USA, UK, China, and India represent substantial opportunities for sector expansion.

Trade relations and tariffs impacting the IT sector also influence this market. Rising U.S. tariffs have increased costs in production and delayed lead times, compelling tech firms to diversify supply chains and prioritize domestic manufacturing and AI-driven processes to maintain resilience.

Overall, the AI-generated synthetic tabular dataset market is part of an evolving landscape marked by regulatory shifts, technological advancements, and strategic acquisitions. Its robust offerings in safeguarding data privacy and enhancing machine learning and AI applications highlight its crucial role in modern data practices.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Component: Software; Services

Data Type: Structured Data; Semi-Structured Data

Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises End-User: Enterprises; Research Institutes; Government Organizations; Others

Subsegments:



Software: Data Synthesis Platforms; Tabular Data Generation Engines; Privacy Preservation Modules; Constraint and Schema Modeling Tools; Bias and Fairness Mitigation Software Services: Consulting and Advisory Services; Implementation and Integration Services; Managed Synthetic Data Generation Services; Data Engineering and Pipeline Development Services; Model Customization and Fine Tuning Services

Key Attributes:

