Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Maintains Leadership In Incoming Foreign Investment In Central Asia, EBRD Says

Kazakhstan Maintains Leadership In Incoming Foreign Investment In Central Asia, EBRD Says


2026-01-29 07:08:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakhstan continues to hold a leading position in terms of attracted foreign investments in Central Asia, Hüseyin Özhan, Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Özhan made the statement within the frame of working sessions of the Foreign Investors' Council's interim meeting in Astana, chaired by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov.

"The EBRD is proud to be a partner to foreign investors who are investing in various sectors of the national economy," Özhan said.

Several initiatives from the past year were highlighted as examples of successful partnerships, including a project in the pharmaceutical industry aimed at developing local production, financing in the food supplement manufacturing sector, and support for international and European companies investing in Kazakhstan to expand production capacities and enhance the country's competitiveness.

Since beginning operations in Kazakhstan, the EBRD has supported a portfolio of 345 projects, with a total value exceeding $12 billion.

MENAFN29012026000187011040ID1110667747



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search